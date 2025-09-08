Is a literary publication really a literary publication without shameless self-glorification? It is not. Therefore, we are launching The Wall, which is like a hotel guest book of flattery, positivity, and the occasional piece of constructive criticism.

FULSOME PRAISE

“A very smart Substack hub for culture writing.” -

“The inordinately fun new literary Substack” -

“Subscribe to The Republic of Letters! It is consistently excellent.” -

“With every thoughtful and honest piece like this, American society inches a little further away from the dark ages.” -

“The editorial instincts are so good when it comes to producing a readable and intriguing literary newsletter” -

“My favorite literary publication, The Republic of Letters” -

“Great article, as always.” -

“Thank you for the greatness that is The Republic of Letters” -

Hylen

“Sam Kahn ha lanciato The Republic of Letters, un posto bellissimo che io guardo dal cancello con il naso infilato tra le sbarre. Ogni tanto lancio dentro degli aeroplanini di carta.” -

“Best read I've had in ages. Anywhere.” -

“One of the most vibrant intellectual magazines currently on the web.” -

“I like what these cats at the Republic of Letters have been cooking lately.” -

“Okay but The Republic of Letters is going to be mentioned in literary history.” - Claire

“It is free of the clique bullshit that is so off-putting and intimidating to many writers who have never been published (and many of us who have).” -

“Definitely take out a paid subscription to support this unique publication.”

“I've recently stumbled across two great substacks: Becky Tuch's Lit Mag News and Sam Kahn's Republic of Letters. The articles and essays they publish are absolutely fantastic. I couldn't recommend these publications more.” - r/literaryjournals

“The relatively new but already culturally crucial The Republic of Letters” -

“Congrats on making ROL the best overall magazine in terms of quality.” - Michelle Ma

“Another gorgeous piece from The Republic of Letters. So much rich stuff here!” -

“The Republic of Letters has certainly helped make a much better Substack.” -

“The Republic of Letters has only been around since March 2025, but it has already published many of my favorite essays of 2025….Spend some time looking over the rest of the Republic of Letters as I'm sure you'll find much to like.” -

“I suggest you read The Republic of Letters because it’s a dope fuckin’ spot and the editor is cool as shit” -

COMPLICATED COMPLIMENTS

“I cold messaged @Sam Kahn this essay earlier this week. Not even pitching, just thought he might be interested in reading. Less than 72 hours later, here it is @The Republic of Letters. I am a Substack skeptic (more on that in the piece), but anyone who has attempted to write for Magazines will understand why that is a radicalizing experience.” -

“The annoying thing about The Republic of Letters … is that it routinely publishes fascinating, intelligent, heartfelt pieces — about literature, art, whole corners of human experience that I had no idea existed — which get 0.0001% the attention as articles about sniffing Bret Easton Ellis’ farts.”

“Which is all to say, this first-person essay about gay life pre- and post-Stonewall is riveting and deserves more attention than the… zero?? comments it got last month. God bless you, Dwight.” -

CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM

“Won’t name names but some of you Substack publications (many of which I like and read) need to actually edit your pieces and maybe be a bit more choosy in what you publish.” -

“I believe that The Republic of Letters supports snark. I unsubscribed for that reason.” -

“The Republic of Letters is also responsible for misleading far, far too many young writers about the art of criticism. It is a product of our moment of cultural decay.” -

“That said, The Republic of Letters is also largely an extension of the establishment, though with more of the sensibility of social media mixed in — in that it has a bit more of a sense of the people’s media in its posts. [It] could go much farther in efforts to break new ground. Politically, [it is] typically very staid or sleepy, and of the establishment. And its posts, less than one a day, are quite short, even the supposedly long ones. Plenty of authors could offer much longer pieces at 20, 30, or 40 thousand words.” -

“What the fuck?” -

“This is colossal horseshit, to be kind.” -