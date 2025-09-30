The Wishlist
An ever-unfolding list of desired pieces
Honest accounts of their experiences by people who’ve been sex workers
Honest accounts of their experiences by people who’ve been incarcerated
Honest accounts by people describing what they love about their line of work
Honest accounts of Hollywood by people who’ve broken into or tried to break into it
A piece arguing that we live in Jung’s world (as opposed to Freud’s)
A piece arguing that the more money you have the worse a person you are
For all pieces, please submit drafts to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com. 1200-1500 words is a good target to shoot for.