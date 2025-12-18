The Republic of Letters

Brandon North
1h

The first parts of this are essentially my critique of the whole New Romanticism thing, Matt. My view is that nostalgia can fuel a lot aristocratic self-selection; it gives one a sense of nobility to believe they are looking back to recover some lost, Arcadian essence of life. But that's delusive.

Not sure about the degree of Bloom's direct influence in people's minds now but probably there is a waxing and waning trend of eschewing the canon over "timely" but delimited literatures.

Judith Stove
2h

'Interregnum in the culture wars'? The period of 9/11? The period in which we learned the hard way, contra Fukuyama, that history had not ended, with reverberations we see on our streets, to this hour? If we are to find 'historical allies,' and I warmly agree that we need them, let us at least be clear about the history part.

