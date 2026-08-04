Dear Republic,

We wanted to know what you think of therapy. Rob Ryan lays out the case that — whatever you may think you think of therapy — it really can be a lifesaver.

-ROL

THERAPISTS I’VE HAD

People don’t change.

People change.

As with any cliché, there is truth at the core of each of the above. When it comes to therapy, the former is the more pertinent platitude. No one has sought therapy without at the least a latent desire to change in some manner. Still, there are more than enough opinions to go around about the practice and its efficacy or lack thereof.

Internet activist, co-creator of the RSS feed, and co-founder of Reddit Aaron Swartz argued that talking with any complete stranger for just an hour was as helpful as seeing a therapist for the same amount of time. David Lynch’s concern about his creativity led him to cease his therapy journey before it even began. Perhaps the most vitriolic and disdainful take on mental health treatment has come from Werner Herzog, who once said of psychoanalysts, “They are a disease of our time. They should be all just put on an airplane and flown into an island in the Pacific. They should analyze each other but they should not bother us.” He continued, “Explaining every dark little corner that we have in our soul is a very unhealthy and a very stupid and a very dangerous thing. We should not do that. Why? Because when you inhabit a house and you illuminate every last corner of the house with strong lights, the house becomes uninhabitable and human beings illuminated to the very last corner of their darkest souls become inhuman and uninhabitable.”

All three of the above are misguided at best and flat out ignorant at worst.

Aaron Swartz approached the practice like your average research fellow at Harvard would. He found sources that aligned with his viewpoint and cited them accordingly. The point he makes is salient too. I agree that an hour-long conversation with a stranger on the street or on a dive bar stool or on a plane at 35,000 feet (God forbid) will almost certainly imbue you with a sense of lightness afterward. You can say anything to anyone you will only know for an hour. Edward Norton’s character in Fight Club cleverly calling such people “single-serving friends” comes to mind. And yet how wrong Swartz truly is. The lightness you feel from a random, chance encounter will brighten your afternoon and maybe the rest of your day. You might think about it tomorrow. It will be gone by the end of the week and you surely won’t feel its impact over the course of your remaining years. Brad Pitt sitting next to you on a plane won’t actually be what changes your life.

I sympathize with David Lynch’s concern and subsequent decision to forgo therapy because at least he tried. He took the time and effort to seek out a therapist and met with one. That therapist provided a good answer to Lynch’s question. Therapy will impact you in ways that you cannot predict and may even lead you to realize certain things about yourself that you find upsetting or even repugnant. Such realizations would impact one’s creativity without a doubt.

Werner Herzog’s critical opinions on the practice, while poetic, are based on nothing. He has never tried. It is clear he hasn’t even contemplated the possibility that what he thinks about therapy and psychoanalysts may in fact be wrong or at least just a smidge more nuanced than he puts forth. As much as I have loved and have been influenced by his films like Lo and Behold and Reveries of the Connected World, Herzog is simply just ignorant when it comes to what therapy even is. He’s never tried to know.

My own experience with therapy over the past twelve years and some change has been a mental odyssey of my own creation with its twists, turns, detours, and regressions. I’ve seen more than my fair share of therapists. It’s a necessary yet frustrating process of trial and error to find that mystical and immeasurable “fit” of the right therapist, like finding the romantic partner that you want to spend the rest of your life with. Only three have been life changing for me but I would not be where I am today, sober and self sufficient, without each.

There was S. in my early 20s who helped me realize that my struggles were not just circumstantial, that there was a deeper, more personal issue at hand on top of the typical early adulthood ennui that so many college graduates experience once off the quads and out in the world. I vividly remember the session we had when she said that I may in fact be bipolar. The following two years would prove her right. I left that session in a daze, wandering around Chicago’s Old Town thinking I was broken, somehow less than.

There was M. in my mid 20s who knew then that I needed to sober up. From his work with addicts of various flavors and ages, he knew what I didn’t. You can bring a horse to water, the cliché tells us. And yet.

Then there is K. Her dogged dedication over the past four years got me over the hump of nightly High Lifes and Evan Williams shots, weekend bong rips and powdered lines. A few months after I quit everything cold turkey in one fell swoop, I said to her, “You must have been pretty frustrated with me at times.” She replied that she indeed had been. That I could not see what was right in front of my face.

I relay my anecdotal evidence not in an effort to convince you one way or the other about therapy’s inherent goodness or badness. It is neither, perhaps now more than ever. LinkedIn is chock-full of self-appointed “life coaches.” TikTok can get you to a self-diagnosis in a single afternoon. And I don’t have to cite any sources to say that there is a dearth of affordable and quality mental health professionals in the United States, especially outside of our city centers.

I come back to that effort though. Did you try? Herzog didn’t. Swartz thought it was just another one night stand so what was the point. They missed the forest for the trees.

Therapy is not attempting to know yourself top to bottom, inside and out. That is impossible. Therapy is not an hour long conversation with a stranger. It is hard work that happens over the course of months and years. It takes trying. It takes going out and seeing one, two, maybe even three therapists in an effort to find that special fit that is so necessary, a comfortable voice with a little bit of painful honesty sprinkled in every now and then perhaps. It takes seeing that therapist regularly for three months, a year, a lifetime. You may get where you wanted after a somewhat brief stay on the proverbial chaise lounge (it’s a couch these days). You may even get to a point where you feel that you are wasting your time and that may even be true. The wrong time or the wrong therapist or the wrong price or all three can make you feel like a failed investor.

Really, it just comes down to clichés. It always does. You can’t help someone who doesn’t want to help themselves. And ay, there’s the rub.

Rob Ryan is a writer in Chicago. He recently resurrected his newsletter The Mathematics of Whiskey & Rye, which is a perpetual work in progress. His YouTube algorithm consists of Gore Vidal, Christopher Hitchens, and William F. Buckley Jr. these days.