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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
1h

You were fortunate. I'm 72 and can honestly say that therapy almost destroyed my life for 15 years before I met ONE therapist who saw through the t misdiagnoses (yes, plural) and helped me understand that I wasn't broken, just different.

So, 15yrs of pure hell, 10 different "therapists" to finally get to one who proves that indeed, therapy is not the miracle it's touted to be.

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Mzwakhe's avatar
Mzwakhe
38m

Its great that therapy worked out well for Rob but everyone I know who has been or is in therapy is doing significantly worse. Its made them navel gazing and supplied them with a vocabulary and culture that separates them from reality. Now this might be because the therapists are sub-par but it strikes me that the right therapist is like an elite football player, rare and if that is the case most of us are safer steering clear of the whole field with so many league 4 players abounding

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