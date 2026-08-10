Dear Republic,

We’re continuing with pieces from our “therapy” theme. Everybody fantasizes a little bit about what therapy would be like for them, and maybe everybody role-plays a bit, but few did ti quite so obsessively as Rose Bertrand.

-ROL

THERAPY….DONE IT ALL BEFORE

The first two sessions with my anxiety therapist were for getting acquainted. The third, she told me, would be our first real work, and she had an exercise to introduce: scripting. The exercise takes a situation before it happens — a phone call, an appointment, a room full of strangers — and walks through its worst versions in advance. What could go wrong. What I would say if it did. How I would leave. Rehearsed, a situation frightens less; the patient arrives prepared instead of terrified.

She explained it clearly. It is a good technique; I told her. Eerily similar to something I had always done with my mother, actually.

Because that is what we did, my mother and I, through my whole childhood and long past it. Before anything new, we rehearsed. How to greet, what to answer, what to do if the conversation turned left instead of right. We played the scenes out loud, both parts, until I had lines for every branch.

Before I telephoned the sécurité sociale for the first time, as any good French citizen does, we did it twice at the kitchen table. She was the woman on the other end. Bonjour, votre numéro de dossier? I did not have a file number. That was the branch we ran again: what to say when they ask for a thing you do not have. Je ne l’ai pas, pouvez-vous le retrouver avec mon nom? Then mother pretended to put me on hold, so I would know the silence was normal.

I am twenty-six and I still call her for our little role-plays, though only about twice a year now; between us we have covered everything ordinary that a life contains. It turns out my mother has social anxiety too; neither of us knew we were doing therapy.

That conversation — about how much I already knew — set the agenda for everything that followed. So I should explain how I deal with a problem, because it is the same method every time. I identify, name and categorise, read everything I can find — books, papers, the French sources and the English ones — and then I run the experiments on myself, if available.

The therapist had come to me by referral from a psychiatrist who had come from my GP. I saw the psychiatrist three times, which was all it took. At the first appointment, he prescribed something for the anxiety; the edge came off, and the panic attacks grew rarer. At the second, he asked whether I had ever considered that I might be autistic, and I opened my binder. Inside: every self-administered autism test I had been able to find, taken over several years, in all the languages I spoke — just in case the results came out different. My symptoms, cross-referenced against the criteria. My special interests, current and former, with notes on the transitions between them. A note about the three people who had found me on LinkedIn, as adults, to apologise for bullying me — three separate campaigns between the ages of eight and seventeen, none of which I had noticed while it was happening. At the back, a bibliography, annotated extensively — a literature review on autism, specifically in women.

His answer amounted to: yes, duh. Then he asked whether I wanted to become a psychiatrist. No, I said. I am in computer science. I had wanted to know why I was different from everyone else, and whether anything could be done about it, so autism became a special interest — which, I am aware, is rather on the nose. He put me on the waiting list for a formal assessment, and in that meeting, for whatever it is worth on a clinical chart, I felt seen.

At the third appointment, he recommended two behavioural therapists, one for the eating disorder and one for the anxiety. By then I trusted him — the medication was working — and I followed his advice.

The anxiety therapist, after scripting, worked through her toolkit: relaxation methods from several schools, journaling in several formats, more exposure work, the cognitive-behavioural protocols. I knew them all. I knew anxiety from the patient’s side and from the clinician’s; I had read both. I had run every one of these techniques on myself before ever making an appointment, and — this is the complication — they had genuinely helped. The exposure hierarchies I built for myself over the years lowered my anxiety exactly as the manuals promised. The techniques were sound; the benefit had simply already been collected. Doing them a second time, supervised, added nothing but the supervision. Should I feel proud of being an amazing self-supervisor? That might be adding to your anxiety, the therapist replied, that you’re always thinking of yourself and how you fit into people’s lives; but I don’t have a solution for it.

The eating-disorder therapist gave me tables to fill in. What I ate and when and why. What I was feeling at the time (I don’t feel emotions, but that is a subject for another day). What made me stop and whether I could hear my hunger cues. I reached into my bag and took out my Eating Disorder Binder, with all of it already completed. I had spent the two months on her waiting list going through the literature and doing the exercises in advance, to front-load the work.

I wanted to make it easier for her to treat me. She read through it and told me it takes people months to get to this point. Years sometimes, she said, to do that work on themselves. It turned out that was the treatment.

I know the objection; I’ve read that literature too. The technique was never the point; it says: the active ingredient of therapy is the relationship. A trained witness, someone outside my own head. Worksheets can be self-administered; an alliance cannot. You need someone to find your biases and watch your blind spots.

But the alliance, the doctor-patient relationship, the trust… they were all there! I vetted all three clinicians before committing — the psychiatrist’s doctoral thesis, the therapists’ research papers, their hospital histories. Those are the checks my parents taught me: my mother was a GP before she had me, and my father is still a doctor, an occupational physician for farm workers. Past the vetting, the vibes were real, and I trusted them. I found them sharp and incisive. I was comfortable on their sofa. They instructed me to always tell them the truth, and I did. The relationship formed, three times over, and what it produced was a near-perfect mirror of the work I had already done on myself, only slightly less good than what I produced on my own, being that my brain can produce more exact thoughts than I can put into language.

Perhaps a different school of thought would find another angle — something psychodynamic, protocols built for autistic cognition rather than adapted to it on the fly — although I’ve read about those too. Three clinicians are three clinicians, not a profession. I can only report on what was tried.

At the end of the tenth session — with each therapist; each knew I was seeing the other — I collected on that instruction to tell the truth. I had chosen the number ten in advance because it seemed like enough time to know someone and do real work, and because ten is a round number and I like round numbers. I told them, in fewer words, what I have written here, and I asked directly: would more sessions help, or was this particular problem — the problem of my arriving already knowing too much — one they could not solve?

They answered, independently, the same: they had given me what they had. They did not think there was more they could do. We could continue if I found the sessions useful, but I did not, so we could stop there. I did not book an eleventh session with either of them. My psychiatrist had a phone call with both, with my permission, and agreed that this wasn’t a viable form of treatment in my case — and added it wasn’t unusual for women like me.

Here is what I have not said yet: I was suffering. I did not go to therapy to audit it. I went because the problems were real and I wanted them gone, and because I believed that people who had trained for a decade in exactly my problems would know something I did not. That belief had been doing more work than I realised. As long as I had not yet gone, help still existed somewhere ahead of me, held in reserve. What the sessions established, politely and one by one, was that the reserve was empty. I want to get better, and there is no treatment left, because I have tried all the treatments.

(Almost. The one thing I could not give myself was the prescription, and I will be honest, the Valium helped quite a bit. It took the high highs of anxiety off and helped me sleep a bit better.)

I had expected to walk out of those offices less alone. I walked out more alone than I had walked in. I am now on the waiting list for the formal autism assessment. When my turn comes, I will bring the binder, and someone with a licence will read it and agree — or they won’t, but I have a conversational branch prepared for that.

In the meantime, if something happens to me that is truly new — something outside the catalogue — I still know who to call.

Rose is a speculative fiction writer based out of Paris, France. You can find her at rosebetrand.com.

Image by Myra Hinssen