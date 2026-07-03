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Patrick Kimani's avatar
Patrick Kimani
9h

I have all those fellows in my group homes and I also have their social hx. Messy. Read Henri Nouwens experience at the disabled group homes in Canada? He has kept me grounded as I deal with these forgotten human.

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Barbara Baer's avatar
Barbara Baer
12h

wonderful story, so well written and vivid and intense while being gentle.

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