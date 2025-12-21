Another busy week on the books here with our Romanticism Debate (featuring the luminous Matthew Gasda and Paul Franz), and the final two installments of our “Whither Substack?” series. We would like to take this moment to wish you all of our subscribers a peaceful and joyous holiday with family and friends—we will be here, nightwatching by the fireplace—and we have some exciting pieces to share with you in the new year.

—ROL

Justin Isis, “Should You Even Bother Submitting to Lit Mags?”

Neo-Passéism has been one of the interesting esoteric little journals to spring up here, and Justin Isis is one of the editors. After having worked and published in the system, he emerges covered in dirt and muck to tell readers: do it yourself. Just do it. The bars aren’t so high anymore. Do whatever you need to do to get to the ballpark you wanna be in. The pull-quote: “Independent presses have become rallying grounds for new literary movements: aesthetic collectives that function like gangs or subcultures.”

—ALS

“An Interview With Denise Robbins”

We interviewed debut novelist and friend of the Republic Denise S. Robbins on the Substackers that influence her writing, her decision to re-write her novel, and why the cello sometimes trumps writing. The Unmapping author follows her own path—she quit her job to embark on her own “DIY MFA”—and she was generous enough to break down what did and didn’t work as she built a life around writing.

—GD

Matthew Gasda, “The Neo-Romantics Are Just Nostalgic”

Matthew Gasda makes a compelling case that what some are calling the Neo-Romantic movement is really just “writerly vanity” and residual guilt over all the time they’re spending on Substack (though I don’t profess any romantic ambition, I count myself among those guilty of both vanity and excessive Notes usage). The original Romantics “wanted to transform the world,” writes Gasda, but now we’re left with Millennials and their “cheugy social justice” literature. Not so romantic.

—GD

Paul Franz, “We Need Romanticism Because Modernity Is Ugly”

Following Gasda’s deflation is Paul Franz, here to pump some vigor back into the wet squib of Romanticism. Sure, arts and letters don’t exactly drive contemporary culture, and there’s something discomfiting about reading Wordsworth on a screen. But this bleak state of affairs is exactly why Franz writes Romanticon: “Romanticism might arise especially when our inner kairos is matched with a sense that life is not equal to it.”

—GD

M.E. Rothwell, “Step out of the Yurt, You Tuvan Junkie”

M. E. Rothwell puts you into a whirling dervish and takes you back through history. To the Siberian Tuvan yurt people, the Epic of Gilgamesh, to Mesopotamia, with a simple message for all the compulsive note-posters and engagement-hackers: all this is dust, it will return to dust. Papers decay, they crumble into dust, they disappear into hidden places. So get outside. Take a deep breath into your crippled lungs. Substack is neither to be hated nor idolized. The Middle Way means all things in their proper place.

—ALS

Sara Cemin, “Dwight Cathcart’s Ceremonies”

Our review this week was Sara Cemin’s heartfelt appreciation of Dwight Cathcart’s Ceremonies, which she describes as trading “conventional entertainment” for an “insistent” and polyphonic humanism. Here at ROL, we like to flatter ourselves that we do both.

—TW

What We’ve Been Reading