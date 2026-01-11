Denise S. Robbins, “The Beatnik Madame Bovary”

Novelist and regular Republic contributor Denise S. Robbins reviews Andy Romanoff’s Stories I’ve Been Meaning to Tell You, a long strange trip of a memoir of Romanoff’s careening from a youth of drugs and crime to gonzo filmmaking.

-GD

Sam Kahn, “Short Story News”

The people demanded it, and our founder Sam Kahn returns with more of the beloved Short Story reviews. This week we have a set of four recent New Yorker stories and an Atlantic story, ranked and reviewed for your pleasure.

-ALS

An Interview with Marlowe Granados

Anyone familiar with From the Desk of Marlowe Granados knows that the novelist is an expert on charm, parties, and glamour—as are the characters in her book, Happy Hour. We talked to Substack’s resident bon vivant about literary glamour, party reporting, and her upcoming novel, Petty Intrigues.

-GD

Anthony Marigold, “Lit Mags As Far As The Eye Can See”

You can't keep a Republic without civic spirit. In this essay, Marigold provides an essential public service: giving readers the lay of the literary Substack land. It's an afternoon walk with your most charming and well-informed friend.

-TW

Jakob Sandberg, “Limonov’s Lost Novel”

How is a Russian ultranationalist made? How is any nationalist made? It seems surprising, but a lot of them start out as avant-garde bohemians who, almost as if rebelling against their past selves, make the full circle. Limonov went from writing poetry and cruising in New York in the 70s to wearing fatigues and starting National Bolshevik party, and Jakob Sandberg charts his course.

-ALS

What We’ve Been Reading