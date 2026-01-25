This Week at Republic of Letters
round-up and what we've been reading
Samara, “Homicide By Genius Loci”
There is a certain dreamlike ambiance that you might see in your literary nightmares. A kind of small town purgatory. Claustrophobic, filled with gates and portals and tunnels. Samara takes us on a journey through these ominous, claustrophobic settings (or genius loci) spanning Faulkner, Pedro Paramo, World War II Balkan fiction, The Alexandria Quartet, and Malcolm Lowry’s Under the Volcano.
-ALS
Tiber Worth, “A Book By Tomorrow”
ROL’s own Tiber Worth undertook to review, in 24 hours, a series of books written in 24-hours. In a demonstration of stamina and enthusiasm, he cranks through seven books in one day, wondering (with just 47 minutes to spare) if this new mix of writing and performance might be a solution to writing in the age of AI.
-GD
Aled Maclean-Jones, “The Dream Of A City”
Friend of the Republic Aled Maclean-Jones reviews longtime ROL contributor Denise S. Robbins’ debut novel The Unmapping. Maclean-Jones places the novel in the lineage of John Wyndham’s The Chrysalids, and mediates on how the scrambled characters in The Unmapping—living in a city reassembling itself every night—win “small, continuous, life… drinking from the firehose of the inexplicable.”
-GD
Emma Burger, “Midnight in the Zoological Gardens”
Here, Emma Burger focuses on one short story from Alligator, David Ryan's recent collection, in which the narrator observes the “decadence and depravity” of a high-society party. It's salacious stuff—drugs, alcohol, fame, and cannibalism—observed by powerful critical eyes.
-TW
Alan Horn, “The Path To Orthodoxy”
I'd read many reviews of Michael Clune's Pan before this one by Alan Horn, but Horn's made me buy the book. Convincingly connecting the novel to Clune's conservative politics, Horn reveals a side of this fascinating and challenging novel which everyone else seems to have somehow missed.
-TW
WEEKEND LINKS
Katherine Dee always goes deep, deep into the dark heart of the internet and in “Andrew Tate Is the Loneliest Bastard on Earth” she finds that the origins of the Manosphere go back a lot earlier than you realized, as evidenced by a bunch of books that you didn’t know existed.
You’ve probably already seen this, but it is something like the Platonic essence of a Republic of Letters piece — Steve Scherer describing his journey from foreign correspondent to Uber driver. It’s a great reminder that any cab driver might be a genius writer; and also that making it as a writer is really, really tough.
Alexander Sorondo may well be the winner of the just-this-second-announced Lucia Berlin Prize for the writer of his generation who most authentically and heartfully details the bitter realities of working life — as in his devastating “We Kinda Have It Coming.”
The challenge with Blake Nelson’s work is that his travel/memory stories are always so consistently excellent that it’s hard to know which ones to single out. Special shoutout to this installment — with young Blake making the agonizing choice between being a rock star and a cult classic writer. It’s Substack’s gain that he chose the path he did.