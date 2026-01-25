Samara, “Homicide By Genius Loci”

There is a certain dreamlike ambiance that you might see in your literary nightmares. A kind of small town purgatory. Claustrophobic, filled with gates and portals and tunnels. Samara takes us on a journey through these ominous, claustrophobic settings (or genius loci) spanning Faulkner, Pedro Paramo, World War II Balkan fiction, The Alexandria Quartet, and Malcolm Lowry’s Under the Volcano.

-ALS

Tiber Worth, “A Book By Tomorrow”

ROL’s own Tiber Worth undertook to review, in 24 hours, a series of books written in 24-hours. In a demonstration of stamina and enthusiasm, he cranks through seven books in one day, wondering (with just 47 minutes to spare) if this new mix of writing and performance might be a solution to writing in the age of AI.

-GD

Aled Maclean-Jones, “The Dream Of A City”

Friend of the Republic Aled Maclean-Jones reviews longtime ROL contributor Denise S. Robbins’ debut novel The Unmapping. Maclean-Jones places the novel in the lineage of John Wyndham’s The Chrysalids, and mediates on how the scrambled characters in The Unmapping—living in a city reassembling itself every night—win “small, continuous, life… drinking from the firehose of the inexplicable.”

-GD

Emma Burger, “Midnight in the Zoological Gardens”

Here, Emma Burger focuses on one short story from Alligator, David Ryan's recent collection, in which the narrator observes the “decadence and depravity” of a high-society party. It's salacious stuff—drugs, alcohol, fame, and cannibalism—observed by powerful critical eyes.

-TW

Alan Horn, “The Path To Orthodoxy”

I'd read many reviews of Michael Clune's Pan before this one by Alan Horn, but Horn's made me buy the book. Convincingly connecting the novel to Clune's conservative politics, Horn reveals a side of this fascinating and challenging novel which everyone else seems to have somehow missed.

-TW

