Dear Republic,

Only two weeks left to submit your short stories for the short story competition! The winning story receives $500 and second and third place some lesser but still significant sum. Final deadline is March 1. Please send stories, with “short story” in the subject line and with your name out of the attachment, to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com.

We are excited also to announce our judging panel. The four editors of The Republic of Letters — Greta Dieck, Sam Kahn, Aaron Lake Smith, Tiber Worth — are joined on the bench by the following:

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Judson Vail, “Waves”

I want Judson Vail's life: waves crashing, all day and all night. He surfs, and then dreams of the sea. But as he reminds us in this thoughtful meditation — light, sound, thought itself, all these are composed of waves. This piece is one itself, rollings its way into our lives, and reverberating in at least one reader's nocturnal reveries.

-TW

Hollis Robbins, “Motherhood in Bits and Pieces”

The little corner of the discourse that midwifed this piece was full of snarky misreadings. But this exemplary response from Hollis Robbins restored my faith in the ecosystem. Robbins supplies and examines apt examples of canonical mother-child scenes, but also grapples with their disproportionate lack and distortion. What would “a [secular] literary tradition that centered motherhood” look like? Catholicism and psychoanalysis are great, but I’d love to know.

-TW

Yardena Schwersky, “I Feel It In My Chest”

What feels most true is often what is most bleak and terrifying. Yardena Schwersky’s chronicle on life with multiple sclerosis is honest about the sadness and fear that is as much a part of life as waking up in the morning. But she is still beset by hope—and, as she reflected on the piece after it was published, “sometimes it takes writing the bad stuff to let it go.”

-GD

Maria Sol-Baker, “Who Stands Behind the Text”

Frequent ROL contributor Maria Sol Beker reflects on a dilemma familiar to any writer: will AI change what is valuable about the written word? Sol Beker suggests that human authorship (and its attendant responsibilities) should be the focus of editorial standards, rather than faulty AI-detection tests—which will likely become obsolete anyway.

-GD

Bart Schaneman, “We Were a Breaking News Team”

As is well-known at this point, The Washington Post has undergone a historic restructuring—massive layoffs across divisions. Bart Schaneman moved his family across the world to Korea to work at The Post’s Seoul bureau. The entire bureau was laid-off. In a poignant personal essay, Schaneman describes what it means for him and his family and how much the Seoul bureau actually contributed to reporting major American breaking news.

-ALS

Tyson Duffy, “Literature of the Non-Self”

Where has character gone? Why are all the narrators of books empty people living empty lives? Was Rachel Cusk the meteor of the storm, and what part does Catherine Lacey play with her “Biography of X.” Tyson Duffy aka The Literarian Gazette does an expert dissection.

-ALS

WEEKEND LINKS