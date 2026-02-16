This Week at Republic of Letters
Dear Republic,
Only two weeks left to submit your short stories for the short story competition! The winning story receives $500 and second and third place some lesser but still significant sum. Final deadline is March 1. Please send stories, with “short story” in the subject line and with your name out of the attachment, to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com.
We are excited also to announce our judging panel. The four editors of The Republic of Letters — Greta Dieck, Sam Kahn, Aaron Lake Smith, Tiber Worth — are joined on the bench by the following:
Susanna Daniel is the author of three novels, Stiltsville, Sea Creatures, and Girlfriending. She is the co-founder of the Madison Writers’ Studio, along with author Michelle Wildgen, where she has been supporting writers since 2013.
Clara Hillis is a writer, editor, and translator with over five years experience as a development editor for fiction manuscripts.
Wim Hylen is a failed butcher, Jewish convert, Jungian adept, and ROL’s most frequent contributor. His fiction and book reviews have appeared in The Adroit Journal, On The Seawall, The Westchester Review, JMWW, Rivet, Cafe Irreal, Crack the Spine and Brilliant Flash Fiction, etc.
A. A. Kostas regularly publishes fiction on Waymarkers and has had fiction published in The Rialto Books Review, After Dinner Conversation, Apocrypha, Modern Pulp, Southerly, Voiceworks, etc.
THIS WEEK AT ROL
Judson Vail, “Waves”
I want Judson Vail's life: waves crashing, all day and all night. He surfs, and then dreams of the sea. But as he reminds us in this thoughtful meditation — light, sound, thought itself, all these are composed of waves. This piece is one itself, rollings its way into our lives, and reverberating in at least one reader's nocturnal reveries.
-TW
Hollis Robbins, “Motherhood in Bits and Pieces”
The little corner of the discourse that midwifed this piece was full of snarky misreadings. But this exemplary response from Hollis Robbins restored my faith in the ecosystem. Robbins supplies and examines apt examples of canonical mother-child scenes, but also grapples with their disproportionate lack and distortion. What would “a [secular] literary tradition that centered motherhood” look like? Catholicism and psychoanalysis are great, but I’d love to know.
-TW
Yardena Schwersky, “I Feel It In My Chest”
What feels most true is often what is most bleak and terrifying. Yardena Schwersky’s chronicle on life with multiple sclerosis is honest about the sadness and fear that is as much a part of life as waking up in the morning. But she is still beset by hope—and, as she reflected on the piece after it was published, “sometimes it takes writing the bad stuff to let it go.”
-GD
Maria Sol-Baker, “Who Stands Behind the Text”
Frequent ROL contributor Maria Sol Beker reflects on a dilemma familiar to any writer: will AI change what is valuable about the written word? Sol Beker suggests that human authorship (and its attendant responsibilities) should be the focus of editorial standards, rather than faulty AI-detection tests—which will likely become obsolete anyway.
-GD
Bart Schaneman, “We Were a Breaking News Team”
As is well-known at this point, The Washington Post has undergone a historic restructuring—massive layoffs across divisions. Bart Schaneman moved his family across the world to Korea to work at The Post’s Seoul bureau. The entire bureau was laid-off. In a poignant personal essay, Schaneman describes what it means for him and his family and how much the Seoul bureau actually contributed to reporting major American breaking news.
-ALS
Tyson Duffy, “Literature of the Non-Self”
Where has character gone? Why are all the narrators of books empty people living empty lives? Was Rachel Cusk the meteor of the storm, and what part does Catherine Lacey play with her “Biography of X.” Tyson Duffy aka The Literarian Gazette does an expert dissection.
-ALS
WEEKEND LINKS
Substack is for projects: announcing them, at least. After three throat-clearings, Robert Potts has finally put out his (first) post on the first of John Berryman’s 77 Dream Songs. His ‘stack is aptly named — “inner resources” is a reference to Dream Song 14,1 but also to the offline project which gave rise to this one: last year, he learned the whole collection by heart. That was great service to God; this, if he can stick to it, will be the same to his Republic of Letters neighbors. - TW
ARX-Han is consistently one of the most honest and daring writers on the ‘Stack. And this exploration of the road not traveled is no exception — no cheap motels for the 'Han, no cutting his own hair, no carrying around a flashlight to be able to read at night — and he tackles, forthrightly, the psychic cost of not choosing suffering. -SK
Between peak experience and base animal needs, there is a zone of activity that many of us live our lives in—purgatory, neither fully alive nor just feeding and sleeping. Catherine Shannon explores this in a fascinating and inspiring essay. -ALS
I enjoyed Alexander Fayne’s breakdown of the response to Phillip Larkin’s famous and controversial “Aubade”—which I do not recommend reading late at night, or far from the company of a friend. It left Seamus Heaney admittedly “not only dissatisfied but indignant,” and Czeslaw Milosz called it that “hateful poem.” Fayne’s post is the perfect chaser to the poem itself, preserving the poem’s honesty while softening its bleakness with a thoughtful reflection on the use of truth in poetry. -GD
Life, friends, is boring. We must not say so.
After all, the sky flashes, the great sea yearns,
we ourselves flash and yearn,
and moreover my mother told me as a boy
(repeatingly) ‘Ever to confess you’re bored
means you have no
Inner Resources.’ I conclude now I have no
inner resources, because I am heavy bored…
This is the only bit of the Dream Songs that I know by heart, and, even so, I had to look up the line breaks.