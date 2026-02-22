Dear Republic,

We’re thrilled to announce our Launch Party! Or maybe it’s more of an anniversary party since we’ve been going for a year, but whatever. The event will be a celebration of the literary magazine scene on Substack, featuring, in addition to ROL, Magazine Non Grata, The New Critic, PILCROW, Romanticon, and SOUVENIR Magazine.

It will be Friday, March 20 at Von Bar in New York City (3 Bleecker St). To RSVP, please follow this link. Hope you can make it. Bring dancing shoes!

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Chad Rye, “I Write with AI. Deal With It”

Think what you want about Chad Rye or this interview (and then—why not—jump into the comment section below); the people snarkily restacking the headline without even reading the subtitle aren’t exactly covering themselves in glory either.

-TW

Mikala Jamison, “Body Positivity Isn’t Dead”

Body Type author Mikala Jamison cleverly flips the terms of our debate on its head here. Who gets to say that body positivity is “dead,” exactly? “Do we allow the most malevolent actors in modern American life dictate the terms of the culture and how we feel about ourselves?” You can guess what Jamison thinks we should do. Body culture will fluctuate—being a “little more resilient, tenacious and dedicated” with our own approach is the only thing that will see us through these shifts.

-GD

Madison Huizinga, “Body Positivity Is a Myth”

The rot is in the wood, Madison Huizinga argues—charting the evolution of body positivity and its trends, which has now landed on a kind of transparency about the various body modifications required to be “beautiful”—whatever the current iteration is of that. Perhaps the problem is the social panopticon, images refracting on themselves and over-mediatization, by stopping looking in the mirror we can stop seeing ourselves through society’s eye.

-ALS

jc, “Where Did Body Positivity Go?”

Body positivity activists have long paid close attention to what celebrity bodies suggest about the state of the broader culture. jc 💌 tracks the changes in the bodies of our cultural avatars—in this case, girl-group pop stars—over the past ten years. For the many who look to media and celebrity culture, JC wonders, “where are we supposed to find real role models?”

-GD

