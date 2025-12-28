Dear readers, we are in that—depending on your pole position—wonderful gap of freedom or interminable interregnum, and will be here for you regardless. We will see you again in the New Year!

—ROL

Petra Khashoggi, “Alone at Christmas”

The rising popularity of The Waitresses song “Christmas Wrapping” is the tell—Christmas alone is becoming more acceptable. Perhaps even desirable? Escaping everyone, just recovering, “I just need to catch my breath” as the song goes. Petra Khashoggi details the ups and downs of her first Christmas alone—the grocery shopping, punctuated by existential dread, waves of memory and ghosts of lost loved ones—and the reward at its end.

-ALS

Martha Patterson, “Christmas Approaching”

Are men shitty even—or especially—around Christmas? Martha Patterson’s Three Men include a suspiciously furtive friend, a guy who asks her on a date outside the psych ward only to call her a psycho when she refuses his advances, and a young man who does so right after purchasing condoms. The spirit of Christmas is not strong with these ones.

-TW

Emil Ottoman, “Merry Fucking Christmas. I’m Getting Evicted.”

Serious stylized trauma-dumping with a purpose is what Emil Ottoman delivers here. The goal? To raise money for his family’s post-eviction move by selling “inverted” holiday letters which, rather than humble-bragging about vacations, will be “all bad. Or worse, all true.”

-TW

David Anson Lee, “Christmas Poetry Anthology”

The days following Christmas lend themselves well to reflection. For those in the mood, David Anson Lee’s written two poems that observe the holiday festivities with a twinge of sadness. The lights of Christmas mass look “like a city / forgiving itself,” and an ornament angel’s head is “a small, resigned moon.” There’s peace at the turn of the year, but also, as “snow stitches the window shut,” resignation.

-GD

Nik Prassas, “Romanticism: A Theory”

Nik Prassas is our tour guide through William Blake’s “Romantic mythology:” his prophetic poems from Book of Urizen to Jerusalem. Prassas is deep on Wordsworth, Blake, and Shelley, and generously takes us through some of the more abstruse crannies of Romantic thought, including the “mechanical nature of abstract reason,” which does “violence to whatever it touches.”

-GD

What We’ve Been Reading