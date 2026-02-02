An Interview With Vanya Bagaev

This is long, but like vanechka's piece on contemporary Russian literature, it is extraordinarily rich and thoughtful. One of the best interviews ever? That's what people are saying.

Kate Hodgson, “Lucas Smith’s Spare Us Yet and Other Stories”

Spare Us Yet is a collection of short stories by Lucas Smith. According to Kate Hodgson the characters are “trying and failing to access basic human empathy.” Defeated people. I get a bit of a sense of Joyce’s Dubliners from the review.



Derek Neal, "The Self-Aware Gringo"

David LeBrun’s memoir Delirium Vitae follows the vagabondish author through his travels in Mexico and Central America. Derek Neal questions the narrator’s relatively uninvolved presence in the petty crime in the story, “letting others get their hands dirty” and wonders about the narrator’s complicity and vulnerability in this review.



Gideon Leek, "Traylen in Spain"

We put out an Amber Alert for the one and only Philip Traylen, and Gideon Leek tracked him down. Many greats catch strays in this brief piece. Traylen's cover story isn't nearly as believable.



Blake Nelson, "His Struggle"

I took up Aaron's introductory suggestion, and read enough to say this: Blake Nelson on Keith McNally is one larger-than-life legend on another. In 1986, Nelson applied for a job at one of McNally's restaurants. He starts there—go read the rest.



Kat, "At the Margins of What We Call Civilized”

Kat has been to eighteen Chinese provinces, and distilled some of those journeys into this wonderfully curious and wide-ranging travelogue. It's a picture of China's diversity hard to come by in contemporary American media.

WEEKEND LINKS