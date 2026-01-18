Upcoming Contests:

The Republic of Letters is always interested in the question of what it’s like to be somebody else. Accordingly, we’d like to know “What You Think About As You Fall Asleep/As You Wake Up.” Thoughtfulness and rumination encouraged. Please send submissions to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com by February 1 with “Sleep” in the subject line.

Our beloved Philip Traylen has gone missing. We’re looking forward to running pieces on where he’s been. Epic and whimsy encouraged. Please send submissions to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com by February 8 with “Where’s Philip” in the subject line.

You may have noticed that it’s kind of dark times right now. We’d like to hear from people who’ve lived through dictatorships and civic breakdown and want to reflect on that experience. Long memories encouraged. Please send submissions to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com by February 15 with “Dark Times” in the subject line.

All accepted pieces paid. 1200 words is generally a good word count target.

Klaus Zynski, “The Mirror of America”

Come for Freud’s diagnosis of the American mentality, stay for Zinsky’s vividly peopled account of WWE’s ascent to worldwide dominance. Love it, hate it: This is America.

-TW

Alexander Kaplan, “Is This the Great ‘Effective-Altruist’ Novel”?

Scott Alexander started the famous SlateStarCodex, where a lot of the rationalist and effective altruist community coalesced. Our correspondent also really liked his wild 600 page novel where corporate office workers are employed to speak the 72 names of God. Alexander Kaplan calls it “the funniest book he has ever read.”

-ALS

Terrance Lane Millet, “Too Many Men in a Tent Too Long”

ROL veteran Millet provides another portrait of America in this moving rumination on the official lies and unofficial stories, scars, and thousand yard stares that men no-longer-young bring back with them from war. He can write stuff like “that, I suppose, pretty much sums up the state of being alive,” and have it work. Isn’t that the dream?

-TW



James Chapin, “Want to Write? Pick Up a Hammer”

It’s been bandying around for quite a while that over-educated surplus elites should stop trying to compete and just go ahead and bite the bullet and get into the trades. Do an apprenticeship, take a community college course, shadow someone — James Chapin gives us a beautiful full-throated call for throwing in with the burgeoning trades.

-ALS

pris86, “How My OCD Led Me to God”

Our correspondent takes us into the reality of a life with OCD — with specks of Kierkegaard and William James, pris86 describes the “fundamental undecidability of everything.”

-ALS

Bart Schaneman, “Lonesome Crowded West”

YETI has re-released a short old documentary recently that captures the 70s Key West literary crew - Jim Harrison, Richard Brautigan, and Thomas McGuane. Bart Schaneman makes a full case for McGuane as not just a Western writer (though he and his life clearly inspired Yellowstone), nor just a wild-ass Key West crew novelist, but a brilliant short story writer who deserves more recognition. “The sense of dislocation and displacement is the true power in his work.”

-ALS