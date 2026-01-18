The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erika Dreifus's avatar
Erika Dreifus
2h

Reminder/update about pay rates, please? Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture