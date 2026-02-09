Dear Republic,

We haven’t done a fundraising note in a while so, with that being said, please give!

The Republic of Letters is — with no undue modesty — something really special: a substantive (or, at the very least, whimsical) article every day, written by an astonishingly wide range of contributors and built around a belief that everybody’s experience, everybody’s inner world, and everybody’s aspiration is worth celebrating.

If you share in any part of this belief and mission, please consider switching to a paid subscription.

“An Interview with Anne Kadet”

Anne Kadet is one of the top five crazy street people in Brooklyn Heights. Lucky for everyone elsewhere, she shares her wonderful investigation-adventures at CAFÉ ANNE. The material here about that newsletter's origins is all-too-relevant given recent news-world events, but it does substantiate hope of some silver linings.

-TW

Kevin M. Kearney, “America’s Forgotten Doomer Poet”

Was it his prose or who he was or his politics or what? Robinson Jeffers, a forgotten but influential poet of the earlier part of the 20th century, got a raw deal. Tons of fame that he didn’t want during his lifetime and no remembrance in the years since. Some might say that it’s just that his style went out of fashion. Maybe. But fashion comes and goes. Kevin M. Kearney dredges the pond to see what’s what.

-ALS

Clare Ashcraft, “How Not to Be Morally Repugnant”

Clare Ashcraft makes the very rational take that we should stop consuming animals. The case, which she makes scientifically and morally, I’m going to paraphrase it here—is that if you believe that sentience and consciousness are the eye of God, and animals are clearly sentient and feeling, you should stop letting them be subject to criminal deprivations through your consumption.

-ALS

Robin McKenna, “Be More Interesting”

Researcher Robin McKenna offers an analysis of the trends of polarization and politicization have affected academic institutions. How should the philosopher respond? According to McKenna, by using the best—and most interesting—set of tools that philosophy provides for “transcending the politics of the day.”

-GD

Matthew Adelstein, “YouTube Philosophy Is Good, Actually”

Adelstein's contribution to our forum on public philosophy focuses on its “quality,” and makes the case both for and against it. To take this post seriously would be a spur to do some yourself.

-TW

Barry Lam, “A Philosophy of Twitter Beef”

UC Riverside Professor of Philosophy Barry Lam breaks down why you’re always talking at cross-purposes at the Thanksgiving table. Lam highlights that we’ve come to interpret public arguments as “strategic” rather than “sincere,” degrading public trust and good-faith discussion.

-GD

