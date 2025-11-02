Dear Republic,

Today is the Sacred Fundraising Day. If you’re actively reading, please do consider switching to a paid subscription.

The Republic of Letters has been putting out so much content that we sometimes miss the opportunity to properly acknowledge the pieces we’ve been putting out. We’d like to start a new tradition of our editors doing a short write-up on pieces that went out over the past week.

-ROL

Greg Gipson, “On Reading Faulkner and Weeping In the Car”

It’s fairly rare that you get Patti Smith and William Faulkner in the same piece — along with Greg Gipson’s dad and a meditation on trauma and a reflection on the kinds of daily griefs that make us cry in our own cars. Gipson, an erudite and impressively subtle writer, pulls together the different strands in this piece centered on some of Faulkner’s lesser-known work.

-SK

Manuel M. Novillo, “On Louis C.K. and Addiction — All Different Kinds”

Manuel Novillo started chewing coca leaves in order to focus on work, but the habit distended into something “very sad and dark.” Here, he explores his own addiction and recovery story alongside Louis C.K.’s reentrance into public life after his reckoning. In Louis C.K., Novillo finds an example of how to move forward and what it means to do so.

-GD

Maria Sol Beker, “Sitting on a Bulletproof Vest”

Maria Sol Beker returns to our pages to excavate the lessons she learned sifting facts and counting bodies in eastern Afghanistan for the United Nations. Vests, dhals, and stilettos; this is a piece that faithfully renders hard truths, but also unexpected relief, through choice details. She doesn’t quite say it, but the sum of her lessons seems clear enough: in Afghanistan, Beker learned to write.

-TW

John Julius Reel, “How My Book Cost Me My Job”

In his most recent contribution, ROL veteran John Julius Reel recounts his experience stuck between two groups not famous for their moral clarity or nuanced comprehension: American students abroad and university administrators. The results, if predictable, are sobering.

-TW

Leave a comment