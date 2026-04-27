Dear Republic,

We teased the idea of ROL Academy earlier in the week, so let’s say a bit more about it. The notion is that we’ll be slowly adding an educational arm to The Republic of Letters, like adding a wing to a building. We’ve been getting very interested in this space for a few reasons.

One is that we genuinely miss being in college and have never quite understood why everybody seems to just suddenly drop all their sophisticated reading the moment they turn 23 years old, unless they throw themselves on the pyre of graduate school.

Another is that in the click-and-scroll era, it’s really hard to read and to think about ideas on your own; the incentive of a group is helpful.

Another is that everybody is so ridiculously lonely that it would be nice to take advantage of the power of Zoom for fun and freeing exchanges.

And the last is that we basically feel the humanities are dying and want to do what we can to help save them.

We’re launching two pilot programs — discussion groups — that ROL editor-in-chief Sam Kahn will lead. One is hosted by Persuasion. You must be a paid subscriber to Persuasion to join. That’s an “Intellectual Boot Camp” where we’ll meet likely biweekly — Fridays at 12pm EST — and read and discuss contemporary classics. Thinkers include, but certainly aren’t limited to, Marshall McLuhan, Neil Postman, Christopher Lasch, James Burnham, Francis Fukuyama, Nick Bostrom, Simone Weil, Mark Fisher, etc, etc. The first session is Friday, May 1. Take out a paid subscription to Persuasion and you will get a link to your email.

The other seminar is hosted here. That’s a Writers’ Workshop. It will be Tuesdays at 12pm EST and likely weekly. You bring a piece of your own writing — whatever you want — and we read and analyze together. To join, you must be a paid subscriber to The Republic of Letters. The first session is May 12. To receive the Zoom link, please write in to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “workshop” in the subject line.

The idea is that ROL Academy will grow into its own entity over time, and with different people leading different discussion groups.

We think this could be something very special, but to work it does require critical mass, so please do consider joining one or both of the two groups. Hope to see you there!

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Anonymous, “Giving Up the House”

The big house on the hill: sometimes life inside isn’t nearly as ideal as imagined. This anonymous contributor gives a bracing synoptic account of a family living beyond their means, and maybe, just maybe, under a curse. — TW

John Julius Reel, “Why Read Why Teach?” — GD

Frequent ROL contributor John Julius Reel reviewed Peter Shull’s debut novel, Why Teach? Reel offers a balanced opinion on the novel, but ultimately he sees merit in its central premise: Why Teach “raises engaging questions about how to teach… without belittling or boring.” — GD

“An Interview With Jacob Siegel”

Jacob Siegel has written one of the more far-reaching treatments of information in the public sphere and state censorship. Why is his book not being more discussed? Well, in part because a review of it was itself censored. — SK

“Fathers Aren’t Fungible” by ARW

We asked “What Hill You’re Willing To Die On?” ARW wrote in with this moving discussion of macaques, grizzlies, and human fathers who stick around. — SK

Klaus Zynski, “The Coat Trade”

The only European crime thriller among our finalists, this short story from Klaus Zynski is compelling from start to finish. — TW

“A Nice Little Office” by Stephen Akey

Did you know that there’s no card catalog at the New York Public Library and not even the screen with flashing numbers when your book is available? Stephen Akey mediates on a once-great cultural institution and the enduring role of libraries even in the digital era. — SK

POST OF THE WEEK

It’s maybe the most famous story of sexual abuse, at least in a literary context, and here Joyce Maynard reflects on her relationship with Salinger.

WEEKEND LINKS

Nobody really lets it all hang out like elizabeth ellen does — the strength of this piece is that, as tough and unsparing as she is on her sex addict husband, she is even tougher and more unsparing on herself. — SK

RIP J.H. Prynne, who died on Wednesday in Cambridge. The doubly late modernist poet was a true great; his work is unlike anyone else’s, or his own. There is all too much to say and read, but Jeremy Noel-Tod carries the Prynne flag here on Substack, and his short tribute is a nice and digestible bit of close reading. — TW