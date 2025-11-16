Dear Republic,

It’s another Sunday and another strong week for The Republic of Letters — featuring the winners of our Enthusiasm essay prompt, an interview with Tao Lin, a review of Betsy Robinson’s The Spectator, and Anna Schott’s totally unclassifiable “Miguel” — every single one of them a good reason to cancel your Free Press subscription and transfer that $7 a month over to The Republic of Letters.

PROMPTS

A couple of random prompts to add to the ever-expanding ROL wishlist:

A short story, or piece of creative writing, featuring the Louvre Detective.

A personal essay on a way in which AI has actually, materially, made your life (or the life of someone you know) better.

Please send pieces to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with, respectively, “Louvre” and “AI” in the subject line. Published pieces will be paid.

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Ain Khan, “When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Lots of Disgusting Little Gummy Candies”

Ain Khan writes an extremely moving piece about—after a sudden tragedy ended her father’s life—learning to find joy in the small, everyday things. Pigeons, good coffee, and most persistently—gummy candy. Not weed gummies. Dots. Swedish fish. This caught on in her family and led to her own homemade candy production. Something we all need to hear this time of year—I am human and I have a need for light when the darkness swells.

-ALS

MH Rowe, “Ode to the Cats of New Orleans”

The mangy and imperial cats that slink through gauzy and surreal New Orleans strike MH Rowe as worthy of reverence. One rutting cat is “like an offering” on a sun-baked frond; others are like vermin, “alien, but divine, and above all not to be trifled with.” Maybe they’re mangy, spread disease, and are covered in filth. Maybe, seeing them through Rowe’s eyes, you won’t care.

-GD

“An Interview With Tao Lin”

Tao Lin is synonymous with a cloistered, online vanguard of fiction that emerged in the early 2010s. Call it autofiction, call it alt-lit, his books Taipei, Leave Society, and Shoplifting at American Apparel feel like they were made to be read on your laptop in a dim room. Needless to say, Lin’s oeuvre and persona make him a natural cult figure in Substack, and we were delighted to ask him our most pressing questions in an interview this week. Read for Lin on his unique register, psilocybin and prescription drugs, spirituality, the new book he’s working on.

-GD

Noah Smits, “Board Games Are in a Golden Age!”

Casting about for a domain that has seen unambivalent improvement in recent decades, Smits seized upon Board Games, and delivered up this delightful essay. Who knew that Catan is German, or that hotels are a strategic mistake in Monopoly? Clearly we have missed too many Tuesday game nights.

-TW

Anna Schott, “Miguel”

After a motorcycle accident, Anna Schott found a lump, a new companion under her skin—which she christened Miguel. A mescaline adventure with friends leads to a new encounter with Miguel—one that provides closure.

-ALS

Linda Levitt, “Betsy Robinson’s The Spectators”

Finally, ROL returned this week to our review series of books emerging out of the Substack community with Linda Levitt on Betsy Robinson's The Spectators, in which a painting by Marc Chagall ends the protagonist's marriage. The twentieth century's Daniel Sloss?

-TW

AROUND THE ‘STACK

And a few pieces from other writers/publications:

1.One thing that The Republic of Letters is enthusiastic about is the advent of

a publication by a bunch of college students and recent grads who somehow didn’t get the memo that their generation is supposed to be brain-rotted zombies and have decided instead to write deeply-learned, thoughtful essays on things like the Roman historian Velleius Paterculus, as in

’s

on the question of whether originality in art is finished.

2.Did you know that Luigi Mangione’s lawyer is Don DeLillo’s nephew? Cue the exegesis on postmodernism, as in

’s

grappling with the fact that a coincidence like that could have happened only in a Don DeLillo novel.

3.It’s hard even to praise

’s

to his wife Lauren Marie. It’s so beautiful, so heartbreaking — and the best thing to do is just read it. I’d just note that there’s a real divide between secular and religious Substack, and it’s very powerful to read from Kyle’s account a vivid depiction of how faith shaped their marriage.

4.Is “sincerity” going to be the word of the year? Well, let’s be honest, it’s probably going to be eclipsed by “gooning.” In any case,

somehow manages to string the two together in a hyper-smart

ranging from David Foster Wallace to Knausgaard to Dostoevsky to the goonstate to

’s autofiction

in

ROL.

