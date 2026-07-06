Dear Republic,

Two new contests:

We want to hear about good things that are happening in the world, exemplary people, and so on. Let us know about a friend of yours — or an acquaintance, maybe a relative — who did something in regular life that you feel deserves recognition, some morally impressive, upstanding, exemplary thing that other people should know about. The deadline is July 19. Please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Recognition” in the subject line.

Therapy yay or nay? We can’t make up our mind about therapy and psychology as a whole. Looking for pieces that discuss positive or negative experiences related to the therapeutic profession. The deadline is August 2. Please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Therapy” in the subject line.

We have a page — “The Wishlist” — to keep track of ongoing contests.

- ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

J.W. Yablonsky, “In Defense of Golf”

The first in our ongoing series of essays on non-soccer sports, I found J.W. Yablonsky’s very entertaining case for golf also totally convincing. (I’ll be back next week with a verdict on the sport itself.)

-TW

Wim Hylen, “Getting Cancer and Reading Henry James”

Wim Hylen is, we’re pretty sure, our most published writer. He tends to write razor-sharp, clear-eyed accounts of experiences of excruciating pain. It’s no surprise that Wim has responded to a cancer diagnosis as the best writers should — by writing brilliantly, and honestly, about it, and by diving into Henry James.

-SK

Derek Neal, “Why Everyone Should Watch Cycling”

Derek Neal’s primer on the Tour de France — which began on Saturday, and runs through July 26, with only two rest days — is a real tour de force. There has never been a better time to get into cycling.

-TW

Jack Bouchard, “This Ends Happily”

Ah, it’s the season for golf, tennis, the World Cup — but also for differently-abled summer camp. Jack Bouchard takes us through what it’s like to work at a camp for adults with development disabilities — an enervating, endlessly challenging experience that is the absolute unquestioned favorite place for everyone who attends it.

-SK

WEEKEND LINKS