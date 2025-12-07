Dear Republic,

For this cold, pre-Christmas week, we’ve been focused on expanding the “Great Feminization” debate and some sordid tales of failure.

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Anon, “Some Women Do Ruin the Workplace”

In the pro-Helen Andrews corner, we have Anon—who starts us off with a reminder that women are not always perfect angels in the workplace either. Anon shares experiences and lessons gleaned from 20 years in the offices.

Sarah Stein Lubrano, “The Great Feminization Is Straight-Up Misogyny”

takes the other side. There is no “Great Feminization”, she argues, there is no Longhouse, and the Right just as frequently engage in cancel culture as the left.

ROL, Interview with Julianne Werlin

, a professor in English at Duke specializing in early modern history, writes the

Substack. ROL interviews her on subjects ranging from Elizabethan England to early modern writers.

Chinmay Khare, “How I Became an Abject Failure”

Chinmay Khare shares a beautiful piece about landing a job at Helix, whose slogan was “Reimagining Data Infrastructure in the Next Decade”—the bright and risen hopes, the crisp suit and the freshly-signed lease—crumpling into a heap of dust before him after taking the hit for a backup migration mistake. “Occasionally when I pass an office at night, I will see the lights on and a lone figure bent over some glowing screen, I will think, ‘there I am.’ I am still trying to get approval.”

Miriam Fried, “An Oracle: On Fate and Adjuncting”

Miriam Fried recounts some tales from her time adjuncting Western civ and Intro to Philosophy courses. Do we have free will or are we on a predetermined path? While teaching Kant and Dante’s Inferno, Fried reviews the career choices that led her to this place.

Benjamin, Andrew Komarnyckyj’s Marathon d’Écriture

We end the week with a review of Andrew Komarnyckyj’s new autofiction-ish novel Marathon d’Ecriture, which purports to have been written in 6 days after the loss of the narrator’s enigmatic best friend.

found the structural premise—the 6 day writing marathon—a bit shaky, and the novel interesting but uneven.

WHAT WE’VE BEEN READING