Kit Noussis, “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems”

How much is enough? Why are the richest and most secure still so grasping and dissatisfied?

looks at Roberto Unger and then descends into the abattoir of r/FIRE and r/personalfinance to tease out what people are really talking about when they talk about money. He comes to the conclusion that there might be an inverse relationship between living and accumulating.

-ALS

Amber Burke, “Stories That Would Be Better if I Were Famous”

channels Scott Fitzgerald’s

, but for the world of actors. She recounts what the greats were willing to do to get famous—the indignities and gigs and walk-on roles—and tells of the roles she took and sacrifices she made in hopes of getting there too. But those who are willing to sacrifice everything are not always rewarded with immortality. “So many feet going up into the clouds, and none of them yours.”

The Crack-Up

-ALS

An Interview with Clare Ashcraft

Republic of Letters interviewed contributor

about Gen Z, her model for a better digital town hall, and writing as a “niche internet microcelebrity.” Read for an annotated catalogue of her ideologically diverse bookshelf.

-GD

Freud v. Jung

Our so-far-three-part series kicked off on Thursday with

’s “

,” in which London argues that the modern world has been fundamentally deformed by Freud’s conception of human nature, which she understands to be radically subjective and individual.

On Friday,

Hylen, while similarly unsympathetic to Freud, made much less of his influence. In “

,” Hylen reminds readers that personality type theory came out of Jung, who, for instance, first devised the concepts of extraversion and introversion; ascribes to his spirit much New Age-y cultural material, from a focus on individual expression and self-affirmation to astrology; and presents Jung’s work itself, including his version of the “Self…to which the unconscious is leading us,” as a rich and difficult resource for contemporary readers.

On Saturday,

mapped essays and fiction onto Freud and Jung respectively in “

” concluding, by way of an original poem, that “that the world is both Jungian and Freudian. Just a little more Jungian.” Won’t somebody speak up for Sigmund?

-TW

