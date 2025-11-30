Dear Republic,

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Wim Hylen, "American Pleasure by Judson Vereen”

Hylen delivers a mixed review of Judson Stacy Vereen’s autofiction novel American Pleasure. While he appreciates the freewheeling poetic qualities of Vereen’s account of subcultural disintegration and falling in love with a live streamed pornographic actress at the Palace, in San Francisco 2013—he would take that any day over pulled-punches MFA novels—he feels it might be closer to poetic prose than fiction in terms of pacing, plot, and character development.

-ALS

Sarah Majdov, “Bullshit Jobs Are Money Laundering”

Sarah Majdov literally wrote the book on bullshit jobs—her memoir Fatamorgana—about her fifteen years working for blue-chip companies. Fatamorgana means “mirage” which is how she felt about her years in the system. She weighs in for us on the bullshit jobs debate, suggesting that the other recent takes miss the forest for the trees by focusing on employee dissatisfaction and malaise. The real problem with bullshit jobs, Majdov hammers home, is their structural economic vampirism. “The elite always adapts. We re-strand the identity stack so we can still feel good about participating in a system.”

-ALS

Greta Dieck, “Interview with Joel Miller”

Joel Miller is the prolific writer behind

and the author of

, a history of the book as a tool for intellectual development. He explained why his definition of a “book” includes both cuneiform tablets and revolutionary pamphlets, and gave us his take on serialized novels and the vanishing male novelist.

The Idea Machine

-GD

Diana A. Serrano, “Drowning Aphrodite”

In this thoughtful jeremiad against the always-on performativity that smart phones and social media impose upon us, Diana A. Serrano focuses on their stultifying effect on female sexuality. “Girl and the boy no longer dream of each other … a third entity is interjecting itself, the spectre of the algorithm, muddying the waters of this human experience.”

-TW

Danielle, “The Grief House”

If, to quote James Saunders, “There lies behind everything . . . a certain quality which we may call grief,” it is because grief is overwhelming — and so exceedingly difficult to speak or write about directly. In this tremendously moving piece, Danielle writes about unfathomable losses with searing honesty.

-TW