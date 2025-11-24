Dear Republic,

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Loretta, “Middle Age Is For Sex”

Soon after her divorce, Loretta (a Moonstruck-inspired nom de plume) discovered that she was one of the supposedly-apocryphal HOT MOMS who NEED SEX. She got the sex — and she got on Substack, where she has written about continuing to get it ever since. We were delighted to open our dating series with this overview of her experiences.

-TW

Lana Li, “What Women Get Backward About Dating”

In our second piece, Lana Li explains why women—everyone, really—should ease up on “front-end” filtering in the apps, and instead exercise more in-person judgement. It's a rousing call for “the messy work of actually talking to people and trusting yourself to recognize someone worth knowing, regardless of what their profile says.”

-TW

“An Interview with Liza Libes”

There are plenty of dissident literarians on Substack, but Pens and Poison author Liza Libes is notable for her commitment to exposing the nitty-gritty of publishing and the daunting task of building a writing career. She spoke with us this week about her quest to reform the publishing industry, the strategy behind her Substack content, and why studying English literature at Columbia University gave her “a burning hatred for the literary world.” Libes is not afraid to lift the hood—and we’re grateful she continues to do so.

-GD

Patrick Koroly, “The Bullshit Jobs Discourse Is Itself Bullshit”

We have always had jobs, and they have always been bullshit — Patrick Koroly argues, in a rebuttal to Alex McCann’s viral essay “Death of The Corporate Job.” The bullshit job did not start in the internet era, and the solution to it is not stealing time back on the corporate overlord’s clock, Koroly writes, tracing a history of time-servers and bureaucrats and gray people passing time straight back to Kafka’s Gregor Samsa and The Hunger Artist.

-ALS

Alex McCann, “The Bullshit Job Is Real. Leaving It Is Almost Impossible”

We’re pleased to have the always insightful and interesting Alex McCann in our pages. I know many Millenials whose bosses are Zoomers. Who are getting a bit long in the tooth in their declining industries. This mid-career dead zone is the question that McCann explores here — what to do when you’ve spent ten or fifteen years in a job or industry that is dying or being automated, but you’re out at sea, far from either shore? The skills you’ve spent decades building are becoming obsolete, your industry may soon no longer exist. While not narrowly prescriptive, McCann clearly lays out the situation and the decisions many might soon be having to make.

-ALS

Aaron Labaree, “How Much Art Can You Take?”

Labaree reviews a new novel at the intersection of art-world and family life, Grant Maierhofer’s Maintenance Art. Labaree finds much that is expertly drawn in the voice of the narrator — the modern Art-Star’s wife — and in the way Maierhofer “slips past all the bullshit associated with the art world, all the pretension and money-grubbing, to describe a life where art is absolutely natural and necessary.” But he also feels the novel suffers a bit from that trap that plagues so many contemporary novelists — plotlessness.

-ALS

