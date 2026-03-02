We are now at capacity for our first ever Short Story Contest, submissions are now closed, thank you all for submitting.

Pris86, “My New Body”

A wonderful and powerful piece on the body and the spiritual experience of de-transitioning. “I am a lay believer and a primitive one.”

-ALS

Greta Dieck, “Sordid Scenes”

Our own editor Greta Dieck brings Adelle Waldman’s 2010s hit Love Affairs of Nathaniel P. back from the grave, comparing it favorably to Austen’s Emma. While many are nostalgic for the bygone NYC world of sad young literary men like Nate, its residue doesn’t go down as easy—”Vanity and ego drown out clear thinking, and therefore good writing. As a sustaining drive, they are too easily rebutted by reality, and curdle into bitterness.”

-ALS

Atar Hadari, “Mario Before the Mob”

Mario Puzo believed that The Godfather was the worst of his books. Was it? Atar Hadari’s trenchant investigation of his corpus becomes an exploration of authorial self-consciousness more generally. Hadari's considered judgement is that “Puzo is a great model for how to write one great book and a terrible model of how to think about your work if you ever want to write another great book again.”

-TW

Derek Neal, “How to Read About Sports”

ROL All-Star Derek Neal delivers yet another banger, a meditation on some great sportswriting (John McPhee, Updike, DFW) by way of Heinrich von Kleist. It's a totally convincing piece that only scratches the surface of this art. Here's hoping it's the start of something.

-TW

Sam Kahn, “The Short Story News”

Sam Kahn is back with one of our favorite recurring features (one which maybe should be copyrighted)—short story news, capsule reviews with a grade. This week we have heavy-hitters like Allegra Goodman in The New Yorker, Joseph O’Neil of Netherland fame, and Benjamin Kunkel, one of the founders of n + 1 and author of Indecision.

-ALS

An Interview With Mary Gaitskill

Gaitskill, the author of Bad Behavior, Veronica, This Is Pleasure, etc, and a fervent Substacker, is, simply put, one of the best writers alive. We feel lucky to be able to review her career and talk craft in depth with her.

-SK

