Dear Republic,

If there’s one takeaway from this week, it’s that people really like Calvin and Hobbes. If there’s two, it’s that we’re always open to ideas and submissions. Please do check out our upcoming contests. We’re about to run a series of pieces on AI and the future of writing. If you have opinions on that, please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “AI” in the subject line.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT THE REPUBLIC OF LETTERS

Nicholas Frederick, “Thank you, Brett”

All Substackers are bloggers (to some extent) but not all bloggers are Substackers. We wanted to pay tribute to the pre-Substack blogging era and did so with Nicholas Frederick’s touching tribute to Brett McKay, who was just the role model Nicholas needed.

-SK

Matthew Morgan, “Calvin and Hobbes and the Price of Integrity”

A beautiful essay from our contributor Matthew Morgan about Bill Watterson (the creator of Calvin & Hobbes) and his struggle with “selling out” — and his refusal to just sit on his pile of money and go quietly into that dark night.

-ALS

Terrence Lane Millet, “A Prayer for the Dying”

In this long, tough, and tremendously moving piece, the one and only Terrance Lane Millet writes about the last days of his father's life.

-TW

WEEKEND LINKS

Joseph Heath is the professor everybody deserves to have (and almost nobody actually gets). All of his writing is worth reading, but there’s something about this takedown of Yuval Noah Harari that’s uniquely delicious. -SK

Justin Smith-Ruiu's wonderfully multimedia essay, “The Oral Literature of the American People,” a Romanticon x Hinternet Collab, has got to be the best tribute to America 250 I've come across. -TW

Sean deLone is someone we read religiously around here and he brings us another banger about how time is used in fiction spurred, I believe, by the use of time in this season’s hit novel (and flashback-driven) Yesteryear. -ALS