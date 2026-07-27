Dear Republic,

We’ve decided that to truly be a literary magazine, we need to run fiction regularly, so, starting in September, we’re going to run a story a month. We’ll pay $50 to any stories selected. Please submit to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Fiction” in the subject line. No restrictions for this — you can submit with your name and can include a brief summary of the piece in the e-mail if you think that’s appetite-whetting. Résumés/artist bios not taken into consideration.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Blake Nelson, “Moving to New York”

I've never moved to New York, but I've moved back twice; almost nothing in this piece matches my experience, but I read it three times.

-TW

Zelda Knapp, “Sondheim and Stoppard”

Tom Stoppard and Stephen Sondheim have two big things in common: they died recently and they are known for cleverness. In this loving appraisal, Zelda Knapp — super theater nerd — finds the beating heart in both writers.

-SK

Scott Spires, “If You Want an Apocalypse, Head to the Great Lakes”

Scott Spires brings us a literary capsule history of Midwestern supremacism. Into this legacy is inserted two recent novels: Leif Engers’ 2024 novel I Cheerfully Refuse and Jill Stukenberg’s News of the Air from 2022. Spires sees both as coming up slightly short for the resting place of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

-ALS

Charles Dodd White, “Feats of Obscurity”

There’s a decent chance that you have never heard of Evan S. Connell, best-known for the Bridge duology. Charles Dodd White does his bit to spark a Connell revival.

-SK

Robbie Herbst, “How To Start a Literary Scene”

Self-promotion, fliers, grandiosity, and most importantly curtains. Robbie Herbst offers us a starter kit for building a literary ark — if the house burns down, the roof won’t leak, but we gotta build the house first, know what I mean?

-ALS

WEEKEND LINKS