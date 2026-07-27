This Week at The Republic of Letters
Scene Week - and Fiction Solicitation!
Dear Republic,
We’ve decided that to truly be a literary magazine, we need to run fiction regularly, so, starting in September, we’re going to run a story a month. We’ll pay $50 to any stories selected. Please submit to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Fiction” in the subject line. No restrictions for this — you can submit with your name and can include a brief summary of the piece in the e-mail if you think that’s appetite-whetting. Résumés/artist bios not taken into consideration.
-ROL
THIS WEEK AT ROL
Blake Nelson, “Moving to New York”
I've never moved to New York, but I've moved back twice; almost nothing in this piece matches my experience, but I read it three times.
-TW
Zelda Knapp, “Sondheim and Stoppard”
Tom Stoppard and Stephen Sondheim have two big things in common: they died recently and they are known for cleverness. In this loving appraisal, Zelda Knapp — super theater nerd — finds the beating heart in both writers.
-SK
Scott Spires, “If You Want an Apocalypse, Head to the Great Lakes”
Scott Spires brings us a literary capsule history of Midwestern supremacism. Into this legacy is inserted two recent novels: Leif Engers’ 2024 novel I Cheerfully Refuse and Jill Stukenberg’s News of the Air from 2022. Spires sees both as coming up slightly short for the resting place of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
-ALS
Charles Dodd White, “Feats of Obscurity”
There’s a decent chance that you have never heard of Evan S. Connell, best-known for the Bridge duology. Charles Dodd White does his bit to spark a Connell revival.
-SK
Robbie Herbst, “How To Start a Literary Scene”
Self-promotion, fliers, grandiosity, and most importantly curtains. Robbie Herbst offers us a starter kit for building a literary ark — if the house burns down, the roof won’t leak, but we gotta build the house first, know what I mean?
-ALS
WEEKEND LINKS
In this house, we believe all people are equal and trust science and we read Devon Halliday, especially as a metaphysical doctor diagnosing writer’s block. -ALS
However bitter you may feel about your own writing career, consider this: being a screenwriter in Hollywood basically entails creating a folder on your laptop titled “Dead Babies” that you periodically move all your beloved scripts into — and this is if you’re successful! Raelle Tucker spills the beans in this bracingly honest piece. -SK
One of the best things about Substack is that people will every so often write a really detailed, really loving post on some writer you’ve never heard of, as Victoria Stoilova does here for Masao Maruyama. -SK