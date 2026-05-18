Dear Republic,

We’re excited to have launched our Writers’ Workshop this past week. For anyone who would like to join going forward, it’s Tuesdays at 12pm EST. Here is the Zoom link. Passcode: 713152. To join, you should be a paying ROL member, but you can check out a couple of sessions and decide from there if you want to commit. It’s an opportunity to share and improve one’s writing with a supportive group.

We have two ongoing contests. “Figuring It Out” is a chance to vent/think out loud on the off-chance that you don’t have everything in your life exactly nailed down the way you want it to be. The deadline is Sunday, May 24. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Figuring It Out” in the subject line. “Blogger” is a chance to give credit to the best internet writers outside of Substack. The deadline is Sunday, June 7. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Blogger” in the subject line.

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Damon Falke, “North Avenue”

There are thousands of North Avenues in the United States, Damon Falke writes, in this remembrance of his recently-deceased father — and the books of his life.

-ALS

Julie Schechter, “The Ballerina and the Baby”

The body changes in time, it ages, and it also undergoes a change with motherhood. There is a lot of pressure to bounce back and have the exact same body you had before, as Julie Schechter explores in this thoughtful and elegant piece.

-ALS

Elijah Perseus Blumov, “Giving the Devil His Due”

When did Romanticism start? It goes back way further than you think, argues Elijah Perseus Blumov.

-SK

M.J. Hines, “In Search Of Stopped Time”

Whatever virtues and vices it may have as a work of art, On the Calculation of Volume is certainly capable of occasioning interesting criticism. Our contribution to that literature comes courtesy of M.J. Hines.

-TW

Emma Newman-Holden, “Don’t Waste Your Crazy”

Should you pour your creative energy into your work, reimagine and sublimate everything that has happened and is happening to you? Or pour that crazy into the living of your actual real life, your existence and your relationships with the people around you? Emma Newman-Holden argues from personal experience that the second way of “using your crazy” is far more destructive (and stupid, and wasteful) than the first.

-ALS

WEEKEND LINKS