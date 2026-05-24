John Gu, “A Tour of the Fantasy World of the Books of My Childhood and Adolescence”

As a young person, was A Wizard Of Earthsea, Dinotopia, perhaps The Wheel of Time, or Imajica important to you? John Gu takes us back down the garden path through these worlds.

-ALS

Terrance Lane Millet, “Northern Lights”

“The loss of a younger sister drives itself deep inside you for a long time,” Terrance Lane Millet writes in this tender piece, which ranges back to memories of a northern Ontario childhood spent together.

-ALS

Chandler Klang Smith, “Error Message”

Bots of New York, Vauhini Vara's “Ghosts,” Sheila Heti's “According to Alice” — Chandler Klang Smith's survey of early experiments with AI writing (2018-2023) is the piece you didn't know you needed to read — especially if, like me, you avoid this stuff as much as possible .

-TW

John Julius Reel, “Flexible Fanatics”

The disposal of a large personal library (including a Lawrence Durrell Alexandrian Quartet first edition) in a Walmart parking lot, the mysterious authorship of the 1937 novel Ali and Nino, and whether or not you should carry memories of your exes — this piece by John Julius Reel has it all.

-ALS

“An Interview With Tessa Hadley”

Tessa Hadley is one of the classiest writers we have, the author of eight novels including The Past and Clever Girl. We talk about her late start and the ecstasy when she finally found her voice.

-SK

WEEKEND LINKS

It’s actually really hard to get startup successes to talk about how their money changed them. Lydia Laurenson breaks through with a very intimate interview about how money doesn’t buy happiness — but does buy much else. - SK