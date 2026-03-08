Dear Republic,

Thank you for joining us for the most recent Substack Live with Dan Sinykin. We won’t be sending out Lives to the e-mail list but they will be available on the site after airing. And thank you for joining us for everything else we’ve put out this week! We’ll be able to announce the results of the short story competition within the next week — we’re enjoying reading the pieces! There are a handful of spots left for our party on March 20. Please RSVP here!

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Jesse Relkin, “Leave the Dimes Square Kids Alone!”

Jesse Relkin adopts the “ye shall know them by their fruits” perspective, and delivers a thoughtful appraisal of Dimes Square. Whether you know all the lore or avoid anything Dimes like the plague, it's criticism well worth reading. - TW

Dylan Smith, “Being and Dimes”

To be honest, we were kind of looking forward to a brutal, Down With Dimes Square sort of piece, but Dylan Smith is much more subtle than that and argues that Dimes Square represents a new way that IRL scenes interact with the internet. Forget Clandestino. The point is the simulacrum. - SK

Will Diana, “In Vino Veritas”

The Republic of Letters tends to take a negative stance towards the youth, but maybe they’re alright if, actually, they’re pounding away absinthe and pretending they’re at the Eleusinian Rites, which seems to be how Will Diana spends his Friday nights. -SK

Blake Nelson, “Advice to Young Writers: Go Pro (As Quickly As Possible)”

Today, it is hard, as everyone knows. Blake Nelson got started in a previous time, where Details would pay him $5 a word to do something, and that may not be the case anymore. Regardless, there is taking the plunge and figuring it out on the fly and not taking the plunge and learning slow—and Blake argues for taking the plunge. -ALS

Joshua Doležal, “When Craft Was Enough”

If it hasn’t occurred to you to get depressed about the era we’re in, Joshua Doležal will take care of that for you. He argues that, not so very long ago, it was possible to make it as a writer on craft alone, and through blind submissions. RIP halcyon days. -SK

Matthew Gasda, “Last Days of Downtown”

If you learned one thing from this excerpt, you likely learned out that playwriting formatting doesn’t carry over easily to Substack (at least not to the mobile version). If you learned two, you learned that Matthew Gasda really is an interesting writer — deeply immersed in a particular milieu, able to perfectly mimic its argot and vapidity and, at the same time, to transcend it. -SK

The Republic of Letters + Dan Sinykin

Technical issues are definitely a theme of the week, and we weren’t able to cover everything we wanted with Dan Sinykin. But in the hour we had, Dan gets across his really arresting claim that reading the writer is kind of naive; the way to really read is to understand the publishing business and to see the readers as an extension of their industry. -SK

WEEKEND LINKS