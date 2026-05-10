Dear Republic,

We’re launching the Writers’ Workshop this week. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a chance to bring a piece of writing, any writing at all, and have it critiqued and discussed in a group setting. The first meeting will be Tuesday, May 12 at 12pm EST. Here is the Zoom link. Passcode is: 339351.

It’s intended for paid ROL subscribers, but if you’re unpaid you can come to the first meeting and decide if you’d like to take out a subscription later on. The first meeting will be organizational/logistical.

Let’s have two new contests. Recently, we’ve been hearing from a bunch of young people about their difficulties figuring out what to do with their lives, so let’s have the conversation out loud. If you’re, I don’t know, between 15 and 35, and you’re trying to figure out what to do with your life, send a piece thinking through your dilemmas to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Figuring It Out” in the subject line. Deadline is Sunday, May 24.

One thing about being a Substack partisan is that we tend to overlook the blogging era and the many, many blogs that aren’t on Substack. Let’s try to rectify that. Send us a piece about who you think the “best blogger” is — or, whatever, a blogger you think is great and more people should read. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Blogger” in the subject line. Deadline is Sunday, June 7.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Charles Dodd White, “A Working‑Class Literature Primer”

What exactly is working-class literature, many have been scratching their heads and asking. Charles Dodd White graces us with an excellent primer with an Appalachia-heavy list of too-often-overlooked writers.

-ALS

Bethany Bruno, “Candle, Candle, Burning Bright”

Bethany Bruno needs candles in order to write: not for their light, but their scent. We could all probably do with more sensual rituals.

-TW

Joel J. Miller, “Dickens Doubled”

Charles Dickens was, infamously, a machine about his production and about the plots in his great novels. This was because he was being paid by magazines to constantly produce sections of prose, which later turned into books. Joel J Miller eschews David Copperfield (which he says nearly killed him) and dissects A Tale of Two Cities structure for us — both its structure and the social history that it came from.

-ALS

Banchiwosen Woldeyesus, “A White A‑4 Paper That Warms Me Like an Old Friend’s Hug”

banchiwosen woldeyesus reflects on the three principles that help her power through writing slumps: focus on “particular moments,” “write slowly,” and “rewrite.” Big writing projects can feel impossibly unwieldy—Woldeyesus’ piece is a reminder to focus just on what’s in front of us.

-GD

Daniela Clemens, “Everybody Lies at a Funeral”

Our presentation of Short Story Contest finalists concluded with this piece, courtesy of Daniela Clemens, which Judge Clara Hillis found compelling for its “eerie atmosphere and feverish montage of cuts between phantasmic winking Christmas lights, a nightmare fuel dinner preparation, and what really happened to Steve Munchauser.”

-TW

Sam Kahn, “The Short Story News”

Our editor-in-chief covers recent stories from Catherine Lacey, Thomas McGuane, Saïd Sayrafiezadeh, and Sigrid Nunez.

-ALS

WEEKEND LINKS