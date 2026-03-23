Dear Republic,

Thank you so much for turning out to the party on Friday! There’s really a special energy when these parasocial networks manifest IRL. Thank you to Cracks in Postmodernity, Magazine Non Grata, The New Critic, PILCROW, Romanticon, SOUVENIR Magazine for presenting and for joining with us for the event. And thank you to Michael Maiello for reading. Hope to make these kinds of events a habit!

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Autumn Widdoes, “Who Has the Right To Offend?”

Writer Autumn Widdoes recently attended a play which deeply offended her husband for what he felt was anti-Asian racism. Widdoes honestly explores the bracing history of confrontational theater and wonders whether it has a future in a world of “unending cancellations.”

-GD

Nicholas Rombes, “Unteachable Fictions”

The moralizing, “what are we getting from this” tone in talking about fiction is now total in the classroom. Nicholas Rombes is back in our pages, relating some of his personal experiences teaching the weird and the transgressive, and more importantly, how to get students out of the frame of ideology and back to aesthetics.

-ALS

Gary Arms, “Teaching, Then and Now”

Students today barely read. Especially anything long. Can’t get through an 8 page Poe story. A student that reads, comes on time, actually writes something themselves without help in relation to what they’ve read is a kind of miracle. Gary Arms tells some stories from several decades teaching, then and now.

-ALS

James Harris, “Who Is the Funniest….Philosopher?”

1.All philosophers are hilarious. 2.Some philosophers must be more hilarious than others. 3.If some philosophers are more hilarious than others, than there must be a funniest philosopher. 4.It’s hard to be funnier than Arthur Schopenhauer, a diminutive gnome of a pessimist whose own mother couldn’t stand him.

-SK

Michael Maiello, “The 1975ers”

We’ll be sharing our winning stories in the next weeks. Happy to kick off with our first-place prizewinner, which is as heartful as it it high-concept.

-SK

WEEKEND LINKS