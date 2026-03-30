Dear Republic,

As Relationship to Writing Week comes to a close, it is a pleasure also to represent ROL at the Mercatus Center’s Emergent Ventures UnConference aka meet-’n’-greet for LitStack!

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Michael Jerome Plunkett, “Huge‑Ass Moby‑Dick Back Tattoo”

It sure looks like a Moby Dick tattoo. Kids point it out at the pool. “Momma, look at that goddamn Moby Dick tattoo!” Michael Jerome Plunkett says its not that, not exactly. It wasn’t done in homage, but Moby Dick is so all-encompassing a touchstone that all things near it vanish into its cultural whirlpool.

Melanie Jennings, “On Finding a Pedophile’s Notebook”

Can you imagine finding a pedophile’s diary on the side of the road in Oregon? Melanie Jennings did. In the bushes. This sounds like the beginning to a lost Cormac McCarthy novel. Evil is out there in the high desert, folks. We are grateful for her beautiful essay-memoir on the horrors she found inside.

Paul Clayton, “The Art of Reading Bukowski”

Did you know he was born in Germany? Bukowski — whose reputation and cultural avatar often seems to overshadow his actual work — always deserves a bit of reconsideration. Paul Clayton gives us a beautiful piece that surveys some of the dusty corners of his biography, his faith, his theory on writing, as well as resurrecting some of the lesser-known works.

Joshua Corey, “The Algorithm in the House”

Time changes all things. The passage of one age into another is insidious and hard to capture. Joshua Corey of The Fortnightly Review sets our most recent transition from one age to another at December 2010. Even if the timing were not exact, I would tend to agree with him—human character has changed. And with the changing of human character, so comes the changing of literature. The Balzacian task is to try to capture it.

Chuck Strange, “Jim Marshall Needs an Enemy”

The second-prize winner of our first Fiction Contest by Chuck Strange is a bit of a sepia-toned tale. You can see the kids playing outside the one-story houses, the sprinklers, the cars parked along the placid suburban street. And the shadow of Jim Marshall.

Greta Dieck, “An Interview With Freddie DeBoer”]

Our extensive Paris Review-style with long-time brilliant cultural critic, essayist, novelist and general provocateur Freddie deBoer.

WEEKEND LINKS