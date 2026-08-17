Dear Republic,

We’re reviving The Depot, our book review feature, with a slightly different structure. We’ll keep an eye out for books emerging out of the (broadly speaking) Substack community. If you’re interested in reviewing one, write to us at republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Review” in the subject line and then let us know which you’re interested in. $50 for a review. You are more than welcome to suggest different books you’d like to review. If you’ve written a book you’d like us to add, email us with “Manuscript” in the subject line. Here is an initial list:

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Rose Bertrand, “Therapy….Done It All Before”

The question in this piece by Rose Bertrand is whether therapy is about the work you do on yourself, which is part of therapy, or the “relationship” between the practitioner and the patient—if you do the work, if you go to the sessions, and then it’s done, then what?

-ALS

W.G. Lloyd, “Running Through Indra’s Net”

We asked about recognition and W. G. Lloyd pays due to the runners who provide his cultural bridge into Nepal.

-SK

Daniel Kraft, “Letters to a Young Writer II”

Our second installment of indispensable writing advice from the Yiddish writer Aaron Zetlin, as translated by Daniel Kraft. The kicker: “In the final summary, everything comes down to one thing: Personality. A great poet is a great person who writes poetry. A great prose writer is a great person who writes prose.”

-ALS

Andrew Printer, “Here I Am. I Know To Duck”

Let’s see how many trigger warnings we can come up with for this piece. Suicidal ideation? Definitely. Addiction? Check. Incest? Yep. Andrew Printer is an unbelievably heartfelt writer, and it’s a privilege to share his honest and resplendent work here.

-SK

Banchiwosen Woldeyesus, “Writing the Gurage People Into English”

We asked about projects, and banchiwosen woldeyesus writes about a consuming one — writing about the Gurage people when no one else seemed to be doing it and then seeing her stories in print.

-SK

WEEKEND LINKS