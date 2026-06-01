Dear Republic,

Lots of doom and gloom about the state of the writing world this week! — from the temptations of writing with AI to the refusal of the author to just drop dead (that’s a bad thing by the way) to the nuts-and-bolts of how the publishing industry works. But if this were Thanksgiving Dinner – which of course it’s not remotely — we might say that we’re grateful for small literary magazines and for writers who give a shit and for readers (wink wink) who support them.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Konstantin Asimonov, “Should Fiction Writers Use AI?”

Do you dream of an effortless, frictionless existence? It’s coming. But how does this reality interact with the subjective, laborious work of making beautiful things—translations, edits, novel-writing? In a genuinely balanced and fair take, Konstantin Asimonov takes us on a journey of the way you can make the machine help, or literally, do it all for you.

-ALS

Michael O. Church, “The Author Isn’t Dead. It’s So Much Worse Than That.”

If AI has given writers nothing else, one thing we have to thank it for is its proving that the author is not, in fact, dead (if “The Serpent in the Grove” was any indication, we still very much care about the identity of the person behind the text). For Church, this is not exactly cause for celebration: the demand that authors “make themselves subjects of public consumption” degrades the thing they do best in private—write.

-GD

ROL: A Manifesto

We never exactly spelled out what we were doing when we started The Republic of Letters, so this — a year later — is an explication (and celebration) of what we’ve been up to.

-SK

Nicholas Rombes, “Ephraim P. Noble, Mom, and Me”

The plunge into a piece by Nicholas Rombes can be daunting, especially when the focus is a fictional character in the Rombes Extended Universe. But it's certainly worth it here, in this trenchant exploration of psychological projection between an author, a characters, a parent, and a child.

-TW

Pamela Paul, “A Conversation With Pamela Paul”

Pamela Paul was the editor of The New York Times Book Review, an opinion columnist for The New York Times, and is currently writer at large for The Wall Street Journal. She’s witnessed changes in book reviewing and journalism at first-first-hand and analyzes them with us.

-SK

Nick Mamatas, “How Publishing Actually Works”

The truth is, it’s a kind of cartel. Even though they are “competitors” they are all in the business of pushing out what they’re pushing, which is print books. The idea is no longer what is actually inside the books, but getting the consumer to consume print books, to literally get people to buy print books, no matter what is inside them. It’s about walking into a store not knowing what you want but looking around at all the pretty things and hopefully saying “this is me” and walking up to the register.

-ALS

WEEKEND LINKS