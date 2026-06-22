Dear Republic,

Another week, another set of strong pieces. Ongoing contests and prompts are posted here. For pieces you’ve written that you think would be a good fit for ROL, please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Adam Fleming Petty, “Before Backrooms, There Was Mother Horse Eyes”

We really like pieces that help to think through, and even establish, a new genre/aesthetic. ‘Lore’ may not be so familiar to readers, but it seems to naturally suit the internet, and, as Backrooms has shown, it’s kind of seeping through the walls and taking over everything. Adam Fleming Petty’s piece pairs nicely with Lillian Wang Selonick on worldbuilding and Thaddeus Thomas on metamodernism.

Patrick Jordan Anderson, “Writing All Night Long”

The romance of nocturnal writing is long — so Patrick Jordan Anderson, who heretofore resided in the daylit-writing world of academia, decided to take an overnight job and try it out. He reflects on what he has learned through this experiment.

Judson Vail, “The Middle of Montana”

Does the West still exist? Yes, argues Judson Vail — if you look for it (and ideally with Merle Haggard as your soundtrack).

WEEKEND LINKS