This Week at The Republic of Letters
Lore, Nocturnality, the New Old West
Dear Republic,
Another week, another set of strong pieces. Ongoing contests and prompts are posted here. For pieces you’ve written that you think would be a good fit for ROL, please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com.
-ROL
THIS WEEK AT ROL
Adam Fleming Petty, “Before Backrooms, There Was Mother Horse Eyes”
We really like pieces that help to think through, and even establish, a new genre/aesthetic. ‘Lore’ may not be so familiar to readers, but it seems to naturally suit the internet, and, as Backrooms has shown, it’s kind of seeping through the walls and taking over everything. Adam Fleming Petty’s piece pairs nicely with Lillian Wang Selonick on worldbuilding and Thaddeus Thomas on metamodernism.
Patrick Jordan Anderson, “Writing All Night Long”
The romance of nocturnal writing is long — so Patrick Jordan Anderson, who heretofore resided in the daylit-writing world of academia, decided to take an overnight job and try it out. He reflects on what he has learned through this experiment.
Judson Vail, “The Middle of Montana”
Does the West still exist? Yes, argues Judson Vail — if you look for it (and ideally with Merle Haggard as your soundtrack).
WEEKEND LINKS
Virginia Karnstein reflects on the Old Testament patriarchs.
What was Dimes Square? No real idea, but it seems to be dead and it seems to be time to write an elegy for it, as David Polonoff does in this almost disturbingly detailed piece.
You may find yourself in the final phase of a four-year methadone detox and, if so, you may find yourself in a sleepless month of descent and rebirth. And, if so, you’re going to want Cab Calloway to lift your spirits, as Tommy Swerdlow points out.
“Downward mobility for the credentialed class” is a thing. With really refreshing honesty, Robert lynch recounts the trajectory from derivatives trading to a PhD in biological anthropology to substitute teaching.