Dear Republic,

Much to cover this week!

SHORT STORY CONTEST

First of all, we are very pleased to share the results of our first-ever short story contest:

First place ($500): Michael Gural-Maiello, “The 1975ers.”

Second place ($200): Chuck Strange, “Jim Marshall Needs an Enemy.”

Third place ($100): Judson Vail, “Mr. Pineapple Man.”

Finalists:

Eric Cyr, “A Scout Is Reverent”.

Jen Kitses, “It’s Hard to Be Last.”

Daniela Meyer, “Everybody Lies at a Funeral.”

John Julius Reel, “No Strings Attached.”

J.W. Yablonsky, “The Coat Trade.”

Thank you so much to everybody who submitted! If your story wasn’t selected, please don’t take it too hard. We received well over 100 submissions and liked many more stories than we were able to honor. We will start sharing winning stories later this week.

And thank you to our judges, Susanna Daniel, Greta Dieck, Clara Hillis, Wim Hylen, Sam Kahn, A. A. Kostas, Aaron Lake Smith, Tiber Worth, who graciously volunteered their time, read dozens of stories each, and did so without a single audible word of complaint.

The short story contest is made possible by an Emergent Ventures grant from the Mercatus Center. If you are interested in sponsoring ROL contests like this in the future, please let us know!

FEEDBACK PROGRAM

Jumping off the short story contest we are pleased to start offering a Feedback program as part of a long-term initiative to make The Republic of Letters more of a hub for writer services.

At the Feedback tier, one of our judges will give your story an additional attentive read and write a conscientious paragraph describing what works, what doesn’t, and suggest next steps for the piece. This service is open to anyone who would like feedback on a short story or piece of writing; it is not limited to entrants for the short story contest. Feedback costs $25 and is complimentary for anyone with a monthly membership to The Republic of Letters. If you are interested please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Feedback” in the subject line.

For a more in-depth review of your submission, we are also offering Feedback+ and Feedback Ultra tiers. These are more along the lines of a development edit. For Feedback+, a professional editor will offer a comprehensive editorial perspective, in the form of a detailed document, that provides concrete suggestions for revision, focusing on pacing, character development, point of view, etc, while Feedback Ultra is a deeper dive still with comments, suggestions, and light revisions directly in the manuscript. Our Feedback+ and Ultra programs are spearheaded by two professional writers/editors. Susanna Daniel is the author of three novels and runs the Madison Writers’ Studio, which she co-founded in 2013. She loves working with writers at the level of craft and process, and is passionate about helping writers strengthen point of view and structure in the pursuit of clarity and meaning. Clara Hillis, a professional writer, editor, and translator based in New York City, specializes in developmental editing for literary and contemporary fiction, memoir, and essays. Feedback+ services start at $200 and are complimentary for anyone with an annual membership to The Republic of Letters. If you are interested please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Feedback+” or “Feedback Ultra” in the subject line.

PARTY

We are currently at capacity for the Lit Mags Party this week celebrating the first anniversary of The Republic of Letters, but there’s a waiting list accessible through the link and, what the hell, just come by if you’re in New York City and we should be able to get you in. It’s Friday, March 20 at Von Bar (3 Bleecker St) starting at 8pm. The party is a celebration of all the energy that is in this space and, in addition to this publication, features Cracks in Postmodernity, Magazine Non Grata, The New Critic, PILCROW, Romanticon, SOUVENIR Magazine. $10 suggested donation. Prepare to dance and to drink.

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Hyun Woo Kim, “Beloved, You Should Quit Everything Else”

Last week's “Why Write” series concluded with Hyun Woo Kim, who summoned myth and mystics to make the case for writing, or, as the kids might put it, soulmaxxing.

-TW

David Roberts, “The Torture of Hindsight”

David Roberts’ writing is far better than his bridge-playing, and it’s remarkable how he manages to find a deep empathy for every single figure in Belle Burden’s Strangers — often more so than they evince for themselves.

-SK

Mike Obee, “All the Night Custodians”

Mike Obee’s (pseudonym) works as a janitor and taps out novels in his notes app in his downtime. His essay on his relationship to his custodian job is wry but and honest about dead end jobs: “stealing time here is easy.”

-GD

Gabriel Ramos‑Rocchio, “War and Peace and Gardening”

This sharply rendered account of a British army vet turned gardener is what ROL is all about: “hilarious,” “heartbreaking,” “delightful,” and “real.”

-TW

Sophie Ruthven, “Hitting the Wall”

A 25-year-old Norwegian hits the wall in his life, and moves into his absent brother’s apartment. In the Norwegian version of the slacker Nineties, he tries to piece himself back together, sending faxes, passing the time. These are the broad contours of Erlend Loe’s novel Naïve. Super, which has become a kind of cult classic. Sophie Ruthven brings us a reappraisal of the novel on the 30th anniversary of its publication.

-ALS

Michelle Ma, “Life in the Halfway House”

The core belief of The Republic of Letters is that all experience is worth recording and that anything can be written about well, so long as it is honest. Michelle Ma’s writing is like a crown jewel in what we’re trying to do here — Michelle, who currently lives in Adult Foster Care, describes the time she spent in a halfway house.

-SK

WEEKEND LINKS