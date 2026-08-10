Dear Republic,

It’s been Regionalism Week, which also seems to incorporate therapy and William Cullen Bryant. As a reminder, we are now accepting fiction submissions. We’ll review the first batch at the end of the month. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Fiction” in the subject line. Selected pieces receive $100.

One new contest this week. What do you think is the Best Book ever? Deadline is August 23. Send in pieces to republic.of.letters.substack.com with “Best Book” in the subject line. Selected pieces receive $50.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Brett Puryear, “All Hail Regionalism”

Regionalism. So hot right now. Brett Puryear connects the thread from disembodied, hyper-online millennial fiction (which I find reliably boring) to fiction that lives in the world, is somewhere, is from somewhere.

-ALS

Rob Ryan, “Therapists I’ve Had”

Therapy: yay or nay? We posed this as a contest prompt and Rob Ryan deals with all the smart-sounding anti-therapist arguments and makes the case that there will almost certainly be a point in your life when you need someone to talk to.

-SK

Daniel Kraft, “Letters to a Young Writer”

Aaron Zeitlin was one of the great Yiddish writers of the 20th century, a poet, playwright, essayist, and scholar. It is our fortune to share an essay by Zeitlin, newly translated by Daniel Kraft.

-SK

Damon Falke, “Dreams of My Twenties”

Looking for Regionalism? Try taking a road trip with Damon Falke — trucks, open windows, and outlaws in abundance.

-SK

Isaac Kolding, “What Has Morality Got To Do With Novels?”

The seriously learnèd Isaac Kolding tackles Joshua Hren’s More Than a Matter of Taste and explores a Catholic take on 19th century literature.

-SK

Bart Schaneman, “Scott McClanahan: The Interview”

Scott McClanahan-fever is sweeping the nation. Regionalism, it’s finally getting its day in the sun. By regionalism, I mean a writer who mostly stays in a place and embodies a sense of place. McClanahan’s books are funny and grim and reading an interview with him will always have you jotting down names of other books you need to read.

-ALS

WEEKEND LINKS