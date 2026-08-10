This Week at The Republic of Letters
Regionalism, et al
Dear Republic,
It’s been Regionalism Week, which also seems to incorporate therapy and William Cullen Bryant. As a reminder, we are now accepting fiction submissions. We’ll review the first batch at the end of the month. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Fiction” in the subject line. Selected pieces receive $100.
One new contest this week. What do you think is the Best Book ever? Deadline is August 23. Send in pieces to republic.of.letters.substack.com with “Best Book” in the subject line. Selected pieces receive $50.
-ROL
THIS WEEK AT ROL
Brett Puryear, “All Hail Regionalism”
Regionalism. So hot right now. Brett Puryear connects the thread from disembodied, hyper-online millennial fiction (which I find reliably boring) to fiction that lives in the world, is somewhere, is from somewhere.
-ALS
Rob Ryan, “Therapists I’ve Had”
Therapy: yay or nay? We posed this as a contest prompt and Rob Ryan deals with all the smart-sounding anti-therapist arguments and makes the case that there will almost certainly be a point in your life when you need someone to talk to.
-SK
Daniel Kraft, “Letters to a Young Writer”
Aaron Zeitlin was one of the great Yiddish writers of the 20th century, a poet, playwright, essayist, and scholar. It is our fortune to share an essay by Zeitlin, newly translated by Daniel Kraft.
-SK
Damon Falke, “Dreams of My Twenties”
Looking for Regionalism? Try taking a road trip with Damon Falke — trucks, open windows, and outlaws in abundance.
-SK
Isaac Kolding, “What Has Morality Got To Do With Novels?”
The seriously learnèd Isaac Kolding tackles Joshua Hren’s More Than a Matter of Taste and explores a Catholic take on 19th century literature.
-SK
Bart Schaneman, “Scott McClanahan: The Interview”
Scott McClanahan-fever is sweeping the nation. Regionalism, it’s finally getting its day in the sun. By regionalism, I mean a writer who mostly stays in a place and embodies a sense of place. McClanahan’s books are funny and grim and reading an interview with him will always have you jotting down names of other books you need to read.
-ALS
WEEKEND LINKS
Anna Schott’s Substack She’s Gone Chilaquiles deserves more subscribers. The slice-of-life sketches are consistently great and if you read them consistently I believe that you, ambitious writer that you are, will learn to write better. This week is about her cat Maigret, who leaves the house at night to solve crimes. -ALS
Oh, whimsy is in, sayeth The New York Times? Well, tell The Times that we spent the entire 2000s snickering at mustaches and being moved by Amelie. We’re not proud of it, but it is part of the historical record, as Gabrielle Moss exhaustively documents here. -SK
We are very much suckers for this sort of thing — Robert Charboneau’s essay on Maya C. Popa’s new poetry collection that somehow manages to largely be about William Cullen Bryant and places Popa in a centuries-long poetic conversation. -SK
Heard that academia might be having some issues? Robert lynch tackles what’s gone wrong with anthropology, which he takes to be a deep, field-wide lack of curiosity. The piece, by the way, makes a nice pairing with Susie Bright’s two-part series on Camille Paglia, most of which is beyond a paywall. -SK