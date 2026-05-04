Dear Republic,

Another week, another set of interesting pieces running the gamut from working-class writing to the very genteel to the very risqué.

This is also the début of our long-form feature. At the start of every month we will run a high-quality essay that we pay a bit more for — we’re very pleased to open with Matthew Morgan on Anatole Broyard. And, as a reminder, we will have our first Writers’ Workshop at Tuesday 12pm EST on May 12 for paid ROL subscribers.

What a perfect segue that is to remind you that if you’re enjoying this content, please do consider switching to a paid subscription and helping to ensure its long-term future.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Zane Perdue, “Irrevocable Brilliance”

It’s been a while since we’ve had an essay that contrasts Guy Debord with W. G. Sebald, that runs down the Marquis de Sade not all for his personal morality but for the lack of concision in his own prose, that seamlessly works in Carl von Clausewitz and Benjamín Labatut, and dips occasionally into Greek. I guess, come to think of it, that’s the first essay we’re aware of that fits that description.

-SK

Tom Wade, “Crafts and Food Stamps”

“My home for the next year and a half was a small county in the foothills of Georgia,” Wade writes about his stint working as a Volunteer in Service to America. Wade blends personal reflection with a fascinating look into how his push to switch a government food supply program with food stamps—at the request of the recipients—ultimately failed.

-GD

Julia Madsen, “How Many Working‑Class Writers Have You Read?”

We’re trying to average about one discourse-generator a week, so are proud sponsors of this Substack-churning discussion and all the aggravation that ensued from it.

-SK

John Julius Reel, “No Strings Attached”

It's always fascinating to read fiction by someone you know through other means, to see familiar concerns find new form and be surprised by new ones. That's been true for a couple of our short story finalists, including this one by John Julius Reel, which, like his essay from last summer, “On Student Teacher Romances,” examines power and sexual relations, but in very different ways.

-TW

Matthew Morgan, “There’s More to Life Than Books”

At what point do you realize readers and intellectual-types are barking up the wrong tree in life, focusing on all the wrongs? This is the question Matthew Morgan asks in his penetrating essay reflecting on re-reading formative Village memoir Kafka Was the Rage.

-ALS

POST OF THE WEEK

Katie Herzog has a way of making you question things that you were absolutely sure you were certain about. In “Why Are We Cutting Off Dogs’ Balls?” she somehow manages to make you wonder about something you may well have never wondered before, which is whether animal neutering really makes as much sense as everybody assumes it does.

WEEKEND LINKS