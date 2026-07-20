Dear Republic,

People don’t seem to be very interested in recognizing their friends’ achievements lol. So let’s push this contest out a few days:

We want to hear about good things that are happening in the world, exemplary people, and so on. Let us know about a friend of yours — or an acquaintance, maybe a relative — who did something in regular life that you feel deserves recognition, some morally impressive, upstanding, exemplary thing that other people should know about. Please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Recognition” in the subject line. Selected pieces receive $50.

Additional contests can be found here.

It’s been Self-Referential Week at The Republic of Letters, themed around work and personalities from within LitStack.

As always, please do remember that this is subscriber-based and that we do pay for content, so if you appreciate the work that the community does here, please do upgrade to a paid subscription.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Joshua Dolezal, “Substack Doesn’t Love You Back”

As much as we may be pro-Substack, honest critique is important. Joshua Doležal has consistently, and intelligently, been making the point about Substack’s limitations — above all an unequal relationship between writers on Substack and the platform itself.

-SK

Natalie Reid, “The Project That Chose Me”

You labor on things, you put them away, then something brings you back to them. A recognition of time slipping away, and even if imperfect, if you don’t finish now, you might never. Natalie Reid reflects on unfinished business and unfinished manuscripts, at age 79.

-ALS

Arturo Desimone, “Latinos Are Also Part of the Lost Generation”

While there has been much discussion about the millennial and younger white-male statistically disappearing from big publishing, the Latinos’ silent vanishment has gone unremarked upon. Arturo Desimone looks up Jacob Savage for an interview and does a deep dive into the data.

-ALS

Grant Maierhofer, “Analog”

We have previously published three pieces by Grant Maierhofer, each on writing: against workshops, in favor of novellas, and about revising. Here, he talks about the decision to write his current novel by hand — what it changed, and what stayed the same.

-TW

Denise S. Robbins, “Communication is Literally Impossible”

From the Pirahã people of the Amazon to the steppes of the Gulag Archipelago and the Enlightenment epistolary novel, Denise S. Robbins’ review of Vanya Bagaev's Tulubaikaporia combines wide-ranging contextualizing erudition with close reading; it's a model of a certain kind of dazzling criticism.

-TW

Naomi von Dimitri, “Reading Philip Traylen’s Diary”

You know you really belong in LitStack when Philip Traylen becomes a big part of your inner world. Who is he? Elusive, maddening, hyper-intelligent, hyper-well-read — what really is the essence of Traylen? Now we have his diary to help us out.

-SK

WEEKEND LINKS