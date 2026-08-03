This Week at The Republic of Letters
Recognition Week
Dear Republic,
As a reminder, The Republic of Letters is now accepting regular fiction submissions. We’ll aim to select a story for September, so for that deadline please send in pieces by August 31 to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Fiction” in the subject line. Selected pieces receive $100.
And, as another reminder, please do consider upgrading to a paid subscription. This is community-driven and community-funded.
-ROL
THIS WEEK AT ROL
Clare Ashcraft, “The Grocery Manager”
Clare Ashcraft answered our call for pieces recognizing worthy people in the author’s personal life with this lovely tribute to her brother, a grocery store manager who uses his position to help those who need it most.
-TW
Aaron Lake Smith, “Nancy Lemann’s South”
What’s the point of The Republic of Letters? Well, for one thing to acknowledge grocery store managers. For another, to post really complicated, sensuous, personal tributes to great writers you may never have heard of — as editor Aaron Lake Smith does here, in this piece on Nancy Lemann that doubles as a survey of Southern writing in general.
-SK
Sara Cemin, “Is Being Good a Matter of Taste?”
It’s hard to be anyone. It’s also hard to be overdefined by your attractive physical appearance. Sara Cemin brings in Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and Lily Bart from The House of Mirth as exhibits A and B on this case.
-ALS
John Julius Reel, “What a Champ”
John Julius Reel‘s response to the Recognition prompt is this harrowing essay about the last years of his mother-in-law’s life. Brutal and unflinching in its portrayal of the ravages of old age, it shift dramatically with the introduction of Veronica, in-home health aide extraordinaire.
-TW
Natalie Arriola, “Sobriety is Not a Promise to be Happy”
You know all the stories about getting clean — how tough it is, how transformative it can be. Here’s the piece of it that nobody really talks about. That life actually is easier with a few drinks in you; and facing it with stone-cold sobriety — for the rest of your life — is not for the faint of heart.
-SK
WEEKEND LINKS
We were proud to run a piece from Scott Spires last week. To give more credit where it’s due, this is a smart, tender piece on how AI has pretty much already destroyed a whole profession, in this case translation.
Props to Kerala Goodkin for honesty in this it-hurts-to-read-it-and-it-must-have-hurt-to-write-it-but-things-are-generally-better-said-than-unsaid piece reflecting on her husband’s remarriage.
For the record, The Republic of Letters is super pro-Substack, but it’s good to reflect on the shortcomings of a platform that we all spend so much time on and are so invested in. Scott Carney argues that the math just doesn’t really add up in the business model and that that has all kinds of downstream effects. The sharpLeighton Woodhouse joins the pile-on.
Joel J Miller is quietly in the hunt for Substack MVP, above all based on his Notes. But Joel’s posts are also always engaging, as in this thought-provoking piece on how Catholicism can either save, or break, writers.