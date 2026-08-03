Dear Republic,

As a reminder, The Republic of Letters is now accepting regular fiction submissions. We’ll aim to select a story for September, so for that deadline please send in pieces by August 31 to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Fiction” in the subject line. Selected pieces receive $100.

And, as another reminder, please do consider upgrading to a paid subscription. This is community-driven and community-funded.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Clare Ashcraft, “The Grocery Manager”

Clare Ashcraft answered our call for pieces recognizing worthy people in the author’s personal life with this lovely tribute to her brother, a grocery store manager who uses his position to help those who need it most.

-TW

Aaron Lake Smith, “Nancy Lemann’s South”

What’s the point of The Republic of Letters? Well, for one thing to acknowledge grocery store managers. For another, to post really complicated, sensuous, personal tributes to great writers you may never have heard of — as editor Aaron Lake Smith does here, in this piece on Nancy Lemann that doubles as a survey of Southern writing in general.

-SK

Sara Cemin, “Is Being Good a Matter of Taste?”

It’s hard to be anyone. It’s also hard to be overdefined by your attractive physical appearance. Sara Cemin brings in Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and Lily Bart from The House of Mirth as exhibits A and B on this case.

-ALS

John Julius Reel, “What a Champ”

John Julius Reel‘s response to the Recognition prompt is this harrowing essay about the last years of his mother-in-law’s life. Brutal and unflinching in its portrayal of the ravages of old age, it shift dramatically with the introduction of Veronica, in-home health aide extraordinaire.

-TW

Natalie Arriola, “Sobriety is Not a Promise to be Happy”

You know all the stories about getting clean — how tough it is, how transformative it can be. Here’s the piece of it that nobody really talks about. That life actually is easier with a few drinks in you; and facing it with stone-cold sobriety — for the rest of your life — is not for the faint of heart.

-SK

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