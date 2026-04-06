Dear Republic,

We haven’t done a new contest in a while, so TWO new contests!

One time the ROL editor-in-chief was in an edit room with a cynical producer working on a project he didn’t remotely care about. Any time an edit utterly changing the meaning of the work was offered, the producer calmly replied, “I’m not dying on this hill.” This continued for several hours until some fresh suggestion was made and, with the greatest reluctance in the world, the producer finally sat up on his seat and said, “Ok, this is the hill I’m dying on.” So we want to know the same from you. What is YOUR hill to die on? Please write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “hill” in the subject line. Deadline is April 19. Selected pieces receive $50. Rimbaud preferred absinthe; Hemingway booze; Sartre mescaline; Ginsberg acid; Kerouac grass; Easton Ellis cocaine. Balzac drank fifty cups of coffee a day when he wrote; and Rousseau could write only when petting his cat. Do YOU have a substance that’s connected to your writing? How does it relate to your writing? (The word ‘substance’ is used loosely here). If so, please send pieces to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “substance” in the subject line. Deadline is May 3. Selected pieces receive $50.

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Liza Libes, “Substacking While Female”

As far as we can tell, only one angry unsubscribe, only three comments we had to delete, and only one person on Notes writing “Who is making the editorial decisions at Republic of Letters? My god” in reaction to this piece. So we consider it a win. Of course not everyone will agree with Liza but who cares? Part of the point of this publication is intellectual diversity.

-SK

Sean Talbeaux, “Why Would You Want To Be a Good Man?”

Speaking of which, if Liza is dealing with the perils of being female in the attention economy, Sean Talbeaux dexterously handles the same question from a male perspective. It’s a real question — if the Trumps, Tates, et al — are best positioned to benefit from the attention economy, is there actually any point in having virtue?

-SK

Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly, “What ‘Show, Don’t Tell’ Really Means”

These words are in your heart and soul, tied to your hands and written upon your writerly forehead — but what does “show, don't tell” actually mean? Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly critiques a crude physicalist interpretation, and then offers his own.

-TW

Grant Maierhofer, “Nobody Teaches You How to Revise”

Revisiting what you’ve written in the thrall of inspiration is, to say the least, sobering. Grant Maierhofer reflects on the agonizing process of revising his work and concludes that, for all its drudgery and humiliation, revision is an unfortunately necessary evil.

-GD

Judson Vail, “Mr. Pineapple Man”

This is an interesting short story. It has an ambiance. The main character is forced to help put together a swingers party to save his AirBnB. His great-grandmother hacks and smokes on the porch calling him a fool. Recruiting people for a sex party in this town turns out to be really easy — too easy. It will tear apart the town.

-ALS

WHAT WE’VE BEEN READING: