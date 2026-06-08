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Victoria's avatar
Victoria
6h

Thanks for the mention!

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Autumn Widdoes's avatar
Autumn Widdoes
17h

Thanks! I don't think that Waymakers link is the correct one. That one goes to a Latter Day Saints Substack.

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