Dear Republic,

We’ll have slightly less volume than usual at some points over the summer, but focusing in on quality — and in particular on our monthly longform feature.

Today is the last day for our “Blogger” contest. If you want to pay respect to a non-Substack blogger, write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Blogger” in the subject line.

Two new contests/prompts:

Describe your imagination. Like if you daydream or your mind wanders or whatever, let us know what the shape of that is for you. Write in to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Imagination” in the subject line. Deadline is June 21. Selected pieces receive $50.

Describe a book you wrote or a significant project you worked on. We’re not really set up to run full manuscripts but we want to hear about what a full-length, life-consuming project was like for you. Tell us what it was about, how you got the idea, how working on it changed you, etc. This isn’t a pitch or summary, more of a memoir. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Project” in the subject line. Deadline is July 5. Selected pieces receive $50.

We have a new page — “The Wishlist” — to keep track of ongoing contests.

THIS WEEK AT ROL

William Wellman, “Once I Was a Wave”

William Wellman brings us this week’s longread about his ordeal of being diagnosed with acute kidney failure at the age of 26. Chemotherapies and finally a transplant is juxtaposed with moments of epiphany out in nature that remind him and us that through the hardness of life, we are still part of a fabric.

-ALS

Ruby Lewis, “A Bittersweet Slice of Cleaning Life”

Houses express their occupants’ personalities; nobody knows this better than those who clean them. Ruby Lewis presents here the houses of two very different people, in some deeply personal prose.

-TW

Sam Kahn, “Who Is the Funniest…Poet?”

Rimbaud was a notorious teenage dirtbag. When you read his work or about his life you always feel how modern he was, how he was the shape of things to come. It feels like his life was a kind of joke he was playing on the world, laughing at himself and everybody.

-ALS

WEEKEND LINKS