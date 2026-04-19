John Gu, “Why I Hate Asian‑American Fiction”

White guys and Asian women… much discussed. Long discussed. The horse has been beaten to death. The horse is just a sun-parched skeleton on the plateau now. But it’s still being written about. In novels that get published. I myself have never heard of the “hatchling” but like everyone, I’m sick to death of rich, hyper-achievers whining about their fake problems in novel form, so if you want the backstory, check out John Gu’s polemic.

David A. Westbrook, “Hyun Woo Kim’s The Great Leader and His Eternal Life“

As many on Substack know, Hyun Woo Kim has written a novel that many people are talking about but which has not yet been published. The novel is on its face about the Lenin-esque preservation of foundational North Korean leader Kim Il Sung’s body. But it is about much more than that. The martyr, the body, the ridiculousness of it all, it sounds like Andrei Platonov. I want to read it. A great review from one of the book’s editors David A. Westbrook.

Andy Romanoff, “Paradise Lost”

Bernie Cornfield and Jerry Brandt were partners in infamous West Hollywood Seventies club The Paradise Ballroom. Andy Romanoff tells the secret history.

Blake Nelson, “The Future Was Female (And It Still Is!)”

Blake Nelson writes about Wesleyan in the late Seventies. The emergence of the feminist movement. The way it was a reaction to the swaggering, hypermale early-70s. Then the minimalist switch. “The up-and-coming literary stars: Anne Beattie, Joy Williams, Bobbie Ann Mason, Jayne Ann Phillips, Alice Munro, Renata Adler.” And then writing a short story and then book from (gasp) a woman’s perspective.

Jennifer Kitses, “It’s Hard to Be Last”

Marketing team parties, Brooklyn, death. Cubicles. One of our short story contest winners.

Mary L. Tabor, “Sine Die”

Friend of ROL <Mary L. Tabor> brings us a barnburner of a short story about sisters and trigonometry.

What We’ve Been Reading