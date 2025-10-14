Dear Republic,

We return to the very origins of The Republic of Letters and to our Underestimated Writers series. Konstantin Asimonov, our wild Russian in residence, introduces us to Valeri Zalotukha and his Candle, which sounds, honestly, like it might be one of the best novels ever written.

THIS WRITER IS NOT UNDERESTIMATED

I know, I know. Hear me out. The writer I’d like to tell you about is not underestimated—or overestimated for that matter—because he is not estimated at all, certainly not in English. This is an essay about Valeri Zalotukha (1954–2015) and his major work, a novel called Candle, which is possibly the best book that no one has ever read.

This novel is a definition of a “hidden gem,” and unlike many things that are called that, this one is a true jewel, but it is also truly hidden. First of all, it is written in Russian. This was a hurdle even before the current political climate, but by itself not an insurmountable one. (Wait, it gets worse.) Second, the novel is unknown even in Russia. Yes, it won second place in the “Big Book” national award in 2015, but it never saw countrywide success and remains an obscure entry in several “Best of the Century” lists. Third, the author, Valeri Zalotukha, tragically died six months after the release of Candle, and as far as I can tell, very little effort has been made to bring it to even the most eager readers. To my knowledge, it has not been translated to any language, and there are no plans to do so. To stumble upon this book by chance, you’d have to walk a very bizarre and specific path of reviewers and half-forgotten ten-year-old forum posts and then struggle to find the text, because, as you can imagine, googling the novel’s title leads you to a slew of AI-generated images of a candle and a bunch of Russian Orthodox/home decor retail websites.

But when you do find it, it’s marvelous.

Before we get into the deep end of the pool, a few words about the author. Valery Zalotukha, a Russian journalist, screenwriter, and author, is known for the scripts for movies like Makarov, 72 Meters, and A Muslim, which was selected as the Russian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 68th Academy Awards but was not accepted as a nominee. He has written several novellas, but for the last twelve years of his life he was working on his opus magnum, Candle, a novel about Russia in the 1990s, a time of great potential and change in Russian history, that ultimately led nowhere. A Russian poet and writer, Dmitry Bykov, said that “Zalotukha published a splendid novel, after which his screenplays risk being forever overshadowed by his terrifying and mocking prose.” Unfortunately, “Candle” also became Zalotukha’s last work.

This novel has a clear place in Russian literary tradition, reminding us of Tolstoy’s Resurrection, and another Tolstoy, The Road to Calvary, and Dostoyevsky’s Notes from Underground, and even, in some episodes, Saltykov-Shchedrin’s The History of a Town. At the same time, it is a very modern, modernist novel that is not shying away from anything humanity has come up with in the last century. It has unreliable narrators, literary allusions, pastiches of many styles, from the Russian journalistic poison-spitting of the 90s to the hilariously dry bureaucratese of militia reports, satire and irony, real-life figures, fake real-life figures, poioumenic metafiction, and other tricks that would make even the most fastidious of literary critics soil whatever they were wearing at the time. It also—and that is especially rare—has a heart, living and beating, and it pulses through all the strangeness and cruelty of this book, and at the end of it you realize it resonates with your own. Oh yeah, and it also has a tome of War and Peace used as a blunt weapon, which I believe is the most “Russian” thing imaginable.

As a reviewer, I am in a unique situation of not being afraid of spoilers because, let’s be honest, the chances that any of you actually read this book are slim. In fact, I could be making it all up. (I’m not.) I could just tell you how it ends. However, Candle is a monumental novel, consisting of four parts and an epilogue, that occupy two volumes and are north of fifteen hundred pages. It would not be feasible to retell all of it—not to mention, a huge disservice to the author. So I will give you a summary of situations that the book’s dramatis personae (of which there are dozens), the author, and we, the readers, are plunged in.

Part one finds us in a holding cell, and that’s where we meet our protagonist, Eugene Zolotorotov, a timid and kind veterinarian, a loving husband and a father to a daughter. This part is written in the first person as Eugene’s structured but turbulent stream of consciousness. He spends three days and three nights in the holding cell, having as much understanding of why he is held there as the readers themselves. During that time he, along with all of us, tries to decipher what actually happened. Paradoxically, given that we see and hear everything with his eyes and ears, he and we come to different conclusions.

That is because Zolotorotov is an unusual protagonist. He is… frankly, he is very annoying. He is what one would call “the last scion of the Soviet intelligentsia”: a man at the same time educated, well-read, naive and deluded about the reality around him. It’s not that he sees the best in everyone, he sees the most romantic in everyone. His cellmate is not a police plant and a liar but a writer in search of inspiration. A prosecuting attorney is not a tired and cynical woman but a beautiful and lonely princess in a tower. And a corrupt detective working on his case, seen through this special hue of rose-tinted glasses, is Robin Hood, fighting for justice.

Of course, these illusions are shattered because the mysterious case that everyone is constructing around Zolotorotov has nothing to do with his mafia-adjacent best friend, as Eugene himself is confident of. We learn, with horror, that they are manufacturing a career-building case of a serial pedophile rapist, and you already know who the patsy is.

Part two is a polyphonic (verging on cacophonic) collection of newspaper articles, internal memos, militia protocols, private letters, and diary entries that combine into the reality that Zolotorotov was actually living in, and we only got a glimpse of through his eyes. It demonstrates without pause or mercy how, with the flow of time, his colleagues, friends, and family betray him, surrendering to the onslaught of media’s and society’s hate of the cold-blooded child molester. Moreover, we find out that there was no actual child molester, that it was a tabloid rumor picked up by the militia and prosecution for various reasons. The penultimate document is the record of Zolotorotov’s trial, where the judge reads out the blood-chilling verdict, and the defendant is laughing because there is nothing else he can do. The last piece of that wicked mosaic is an internal jailhouse message stating what happened to him in the holding cell the next night.

Parts three and four we spend in a correctional facility with the name “Little Breeze,” more suitable for a kindergarten. From the very beginning, we are lacking our protagonist: the author, like an experienced magician, has lost him in a deck of colorful but miserable and broken people, the inhabitants of the prison camp. We follow new characters: a convicted felon, a camp warden, his wife, and a monk whose task is to open a church on the camp territory and convert as many inhabitants as possible. The fate of these four is tied together in a strange knot, and in its center there are a weightlifting competition, the Book of Leviticus, and the lowest of the prison camp casts, the untouchables. These parts are written in the third person, with wit and even humor that cut through the misery of the prison existence. There are miracles at the end of these two chapters, but if we look more carefully, there are miracles also throughout, even in the deepest of hellpits that is the prison camp “Little Breeze.”

And in the epilogue, we meet the author, and he, in turn, serendipitously meets the protagonist, Zolotorotov. And Zolotorotov tells him his tale, parts of which we already knew, but other parts, some of the most important parts, we missed. Together with the author, we observe Zolotorotov’s new life, new home and new family, and in the end, we understand the most impressive trick of this book. You see, one would expect that through the toils and ordeals, the man would change. He would stop being the gullible and annoying romantic and would get a grip on reality. He would finish his character arc. This is what literature taught us should happen, anyway.

But the truth is, at the end of the novel, Zolotorotov doesn’t change. It is we, the readers, who undergo a transformation. What we saw as vulgar naiveté and infantile romanticism now seems like wisdom. What annoyed us inspires us. We finished our character arc.

I am painfully aware that the practical value of reviewing a book no one can read is nil. It would have been more prudent for me to review John Williams’s Stoner or Robertson Davies’s The Deptford Trilogy or one of many other unsung masterpieces. But they will get another chance, and Candle might not. Which is why I am writing about it now.

And it is really as good as I make it to be. Better, even. It is funny, and smart, and wordy, and heartbreaking, and uplifting. Somehow, it makes us more human. Because in the end, it tells us something new about this ephemeral substance called the human soul, which many people wiser than us have compared to the flame of a candle.

Konstantin Asimonov is an aspiring and yet unpublished Berlin-based writer. His blog, Tap Water Sommelier, features his thoughts on random culture topics, elaborate and unfunny jokes, and translations of the weirdest and the most haunting things Russian culture can provide.

