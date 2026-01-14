Dear Republic,

Terrance Lane Millet is, like, our mainline to the American Soul. Terrance writes beautifully on a wide range of experience, blue-collar, high-brow, and inter-dimensional. At a moment when armed representatives of the U.S. government are behaving, well, a little less than admirably, it’s nice to be reminded that that isn’t always the case.

TOO MANY MEN IN A TENT TOO LONG

The papers were filled with news of the war then, and you’d hear about officers getting fragged and the reasons for it, or getting shot while out on a mission, but when you talked to the men who had been there and in close, they didn’t say much. I’m not saying they glanced sideways or up at the trees, or anywhere but directly at you in order not to see or be seen, just that the men who came back from Vietnam were not the boys who had gone there in the first place, and when I talked with them in Jamaica, and the Netherlands, in Santa Cruz, and Oregon, there was often something that seemed to lie just behind the place their watching began when they talked to you. I believed at the time it was knowledge, the kind you were better off without.

There were others, but this was always true in the veterans I knew well.

And then there were the graduate students in a foreign country. It didn’t seem to matter whether they had gone to war or not, they’d all had something driven deep inside them.

I suppose this is true for all wars in all times and places. I see it now in the students I teach who are enthusiastic about volunteering and come back without the enthusiasm. But back then, before these young students were born, it was not a matter of volunteering.

Back then, in the Caribbean, I taught with a veteran for two years. He told me they had cooked up a system whereby they would go out on patrol and make as much noise as possible when they camped. At night, around a fire, they did the same and could hear the Viet Cong pass by in the darkness. They didn’t fire a shot and in turn were not fired on, and this went on for months. They did not lose anyone, and there were no firefights until a new, young lieutenant was assigned to them, and he insisted they engage with the enemy. Then they lost people and were ambushed and pursued until the lieutenant met with an accident, and after that the men were noisy again and the casualty rate went down.

Variations of that story became widespread, talked about and written down until it became commonplace and apocryphal, but in 1969 it was new and hard to hear. It still is, and whether his story was real or an invention, it was a part of the zeitgeist, and he lived it. Something had taken up residence inside him, and this was what it looked like.

Before his tour was over, he’d gone on leave and kept going until he arrived at the island. He said he would never return to the country of his birth because of what happened in the war, and when my time as a teacher was up and I returned north, he disappeared again, looking for anonymity.

Later, I came to know a commercial pilot in the Netherlands who’d flown an F-4 Phantom in Vietnam. He’d loved flying, and they’d make incursions over the north country and into China where, he said, there were classified Marine camps. His job was to fly in and probe defenses, and when he did, he would drop hardware and Johnny Walker Red for our Marines and explosives onto Chinese camps on the way out. “No-one ever knew we were there,” he said, “and the Chinese never acknowledged it.” Then he laughed and said, “But you’d better forget I said anything,” because he had said too much.

Whether or not the stories were real mattered less than the fact that the men who told them were real and their truth was not a thing I was in any position to judge because, while the newspapers were filled with the coverage of missions, the wheres and the whens were frequently lies. You didn’t know what to believe, but how these men saw themselves, that was believable. That’s what mattered in those times and places and that was what I looked at, not at likelihoods or character, but at the things that forged the truths they carried with them.

For many years in Santa Cruz, I cut wood and hammered nails with a friend. He’d been in Cambodia on missions that The New York Times said occurred in Vietnam, because officially we were not in Cambodia. He’d been nineteen, and his mother sent him the clippings where he read the stories as he hunkered down out of the rain in the tents. His entire deployment had been classified; a lie, he said.

When he returned, he enrolled in a PhD program at UCSC and wrote his thesis on the History of Consciousness. He never talked about what he learned in the spaces and books of the university, but once he had the degree, he, too, became a carpenter in the hills of Santa Cruz.

Occasionally, he would pause from his work and look up into the distance, a thousand-yard stare back through time at men in a tent too long, too close, balls, bums, and all the oils of war. I believed in those moments that he was in a fight to reconcile the irreconcilable. On his road, winding, and unimproved.

I suppose in some ways, when I look back at those years and at what was to many an extinction of hope, that we are all in our own way in a fight to reconcile the irreconcilable. Again, perhaps that is the essence of all lives in all places, at all times.

And while it is all very well to give an overview of such things, the times, the places, the people, and to make observations from a distance, from outside the action, to apply terminology and history and the politics of a decade and the decades that led to it, it’s the reality that counts, the reality that we take with us, personal and intimate. On the ground. That reality owns us, is in us, and we are mistaken if we claim it is the other way round.

In light of that, how do we see ourselves, or define the reality of another person?

I met one vet—let’s call him Dave—in a writing class where he was struggling to write about his time in the military. He was my age. We had much in common and became close friends. He talked about his time in Vietnam, and worried that what he had seen there could make him a target even then, forty years later. He worked hard to capture what he’d lived through in the stories he wrote, about the things that scarred, but he was wary about their being seen.

He’d worked as a carpenter in the Bay Area of San Francisco when he finished active duty. He’d been all over the area on projects, and as we talked over beer in the local brew pubs here, we learned that I had worked alongside those job sites too—residential and commercial buildings in Berkeley and Oakland and Santa Cruz, and on the Veterans Hospital. For twenty years our paths had crossed in California but never merged until that classroom where we wrote stories together. After that, we met regularly, and occasionally other men would join us, veterans from Korea and Iraq.

The effects of his time on the ground, specifically the ravages of Agent Orange, dogged him, and he waged another war with Veterans Affairs for acknowledgement and medical coverage until we lost him.

With time and distance, stories become worn and people become skeptical. Events are written too much about and become wraith-like. They lose substance and impact and the hard edges that had the immediacy of a gut-punch—things that belong to presence and place and are never found in retrospectives read by those who come after.

It’s 2026 here in Oregon, and things are still uneven. At times, I keep shying away from serious reading and writing to lose myself in television nonsense requiring no thought—rather, an escape from it. Apart from the acts of kindness helping some student along in the world, I often feel “like a hair or a feather, suspended on the cloudy mixtures of memory,” as Lawrence Durrell says. I wish my friend were here. I wish I could share a beer with him.

Now that these words are down, I see that one reason I’ve been up at 2am is to address these things. There’s much to face in the world.

I spent two years in Jamaica as a volunteer (1968-70), before the island was crowded, and on breaks would go to the west end of the island, Negril Beach, miles of unbroken white sand. I’d build a shelter from palm branches and spend up to a week alone on the beach, swimming, reading, dreaming.

At night, the stars shone so powerfully the beach was white with their light. The water was smooth as black glass and mirrored the stars. You would stand at the water’s edge and look up at the stars and, bringing your gaze down, could not tell where the sky ended and the water began on the horizon, until you were looking at your feet with your toes in the stars and the water, and it was like standing on the edge of the world, on a cliff with the universe waiting for you to fall into it.

I still want to talk to Dave about being in the world then. He knew the particular wonders of it, though the background noise of humanity is ever-present now, like a weight on the planet. Earth’s population then was half of what it is now, and that’s hard to take in. But in his last years, he wandered the paths of the Willamette River with a camera and captured images of the hidden, unspoiled things that restored him. He would show them to me when we met and talked over fish and chips and a glass of a local microbrew.

Last evening, the sky was clear, and the moon was high. I watched it through the pine branches and remembered that was how I saw it as a boy, growing up in the far north, a moon through the pines against a sky with the geese flying high, just as they do here, oddly, and it made me at once homesick for the vast, empty spaces of the Canadian north and puzzled that I should be here, now, in Oregon, a bit of a castaway, with these same natural elements playing out, paralleled above the spot I stood in.

If Dave were here, I would quote T.S. Eliot and say that the end of our journey is to arrive at our beginnings and know the place for the first time. And he would understand. He would listen, and that, I suppose, pretty much sums up the state of being alive.

And because he would have understood, it’s clear that I need to step into that night sky at my feet, into those waters that presented themselves to me as a young man, because the beach at Negril was not an accident, nor was the later dream of an old man on another shore, instructing me about existence and the limits of our particular moments.

These men were my friends.

Terrance Lane Millet is a writer, carpenter, educator, & other things. He writes on subjects on both sides of waking—whimsey, literature, and random speculations.

Photo by David Burnett