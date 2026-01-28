Dear Republic,

A few weeks ago when the inimitable Philip Traylen went missing, we put out a call for pieces about “Where’s Philip?” Gideon Leek responded to the call.

TRAYLEN IN SPAIN

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Conquest and Inquisition—parallel phenomena, products of Spain’s imposing vices. — Cioran, The Temptation to Exist

My Uncle William died some years ago and left me a property in Spain, in the south, outside of Granada. He had been living there in a certain kind of exile common among British retirees—a bungalow, a hammock, a pile in the yard where empty wine bottles inevitably seemed to roll themselves. This enviable respite ended abruptly, during a boozy afternoon with a younger, rather pretty retiree, when William died of massive heart failure. After which, it was found to much puzzlement that he had willed the house to me, his distant American nephew. So at the start of January, with deed in hand and my three-thousand-dollar Christmas bonus, I flew to Spain.

The house was in worse condition than I had expected. Uncle William had been in the habit of keeping dogs. And in his absence, the dogs had stayed, endlessly searching the house for their missing master. They must have imagined William was hiding beneath the floorboards or stuck somehow in the small spaces between walls, for they had stripped the insulation and left splintered wood covering the floor. Many of these porous, newly opened surfaces had been filled with animal waste. I resented these animals and their dirty protest, but I did not have the energy (or protective equipment) necessary to shoo them off the property. Upstairs, I found that William’s bedroom had been locked and, thankfully, spared. I entered, lay down, and cried until I slept.

I woke hours later in complete darkness. The day was lost. The house was likely also lost. But my vacation, I reasoned, didn’t have to be. With no prospect of fixing up the house, the three-thousand-dollar Christmas bonus (transferred into euros at the airport) could fuel a bender. An impressive bender. Tapas, sangria, cerveza—soon I would have them all.

In the town center, I waited for the bus to Granada. A stranger approached. He wore a mesh athletic sun hat, the toggle pulled tight against his stubby beard. As he entered the light of a streetlamp, I realized he was enormously sunburned—his face like a vertical section of blood sausage.

“Alex? Is that you?” asked the man, squinting.

I stepped away. This man—evidently in need—did not align with my new hedonistic project.

“Apologies old chap,” he said, squinting harder. He reached out a hand. “I’m Philip. I’m afraid I’m not acclimating too well.” He scratched at the painful-seeming burn.

“Greg,” I said, unwitting sympathy flooding me. “I’m about to take the bus into Granada. Would you care to come?”

“Granada!” he said, laughing. “Through the waters of Granada, only sighs can row.”

“Yeah?”

He shook his head. “Hemingway, I’m afraid. A deeply limited writer but possessing a certain energy.”

On the bus, as I attempted to take in the darkened scenery, Philip continued sniping at his literary betters. Coetzee was a stylistic bandit of European mediocrity. (“Beckett. Kafka. Walser. Joyce. Defoe. All mixed together. He’s a literary turducken. A pineapple pizza approach to prose.”) Karl Knausgård was a self-mythologizer of medium ability. (“He lacks the vigor of a Franklin or a Pepys. Nor does he have the seductiveness of Casanova or St. Augustine. His memoirs are neither titillating, nor inspiring. Even his anger is dull.”) Martin Amis sucked nourishment from Nabokov like a flea. Michel Houellebecq, he admitted, was quite good. But only the poetry.

Off the bus, the diatribe continued. As we ate tapas at the nearest, cheapest bar, I began to tire of this boorish behavior.

“Philip,” I said, gesturing toward him with a slab of Iberian ham. “You seem to have a great deal of opinions on writing and writers. Have you perhaps taken a doctorate in the English language? Have you written a book yourself?”

He hung his head and muttered something.

“What’s that?” I asked.

He looked up at me, his face somehow redder. “I’m a rather famous poet and commentator on the newsletter application Substack,” he said. “I’ve translated many of Emil Cioran’s aphorisms.”

“He dealt with suffering,” I said.

Philip nodded gravely. “Cioran said, ‘I hate men infinitely.’ He did.”

I gestured to the waitress for beers.

“What brought you to Spain?”

He looked off into the distance, the lines in his face deepening with evident pain.

“I wanted a holiday here,” he said, grimly. “Like in the movie. Sexy Beast.”

“I’ve seen it. Ray Winstone. Ben Kingsley. Lots of very fast, British dialogue.”

He nodded.

“You like that movie, Philip?”

“Cinema is a debased, inferior art form, best for children, the elderly, and the mentally infirm. Even the worst of John Donne’s sappy metaphysical lyrics dwarfs the highest achievements of D.W. Griffith and F.W. Murnau.”

I waved to the waitress, peeling some euros off for the check. As I left him, Philip was still rambling.

“Perhaps in her early mountain climbing roles, Leni Riefenstahl approached the sublime heights we see in the Chinese Poems of the Tang Period,” he said, his inanity chasing after me.

And then I was gone, and he was silent, speaking to no one, once again.

Gideon Leek has stories published or forthcoming in Wigleaf, Hobart, Eclectica, Expat, and the Oxford Review of Books. He lives in Brooklyn and is at work on a novel.