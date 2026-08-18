Dear ROL,

Do we cover Philip Traylen too much at The Republic of Letters? Well then, we cover Philip Traylen too much. We’ve already reviewed his diary (lol). Now Anita Mir tackles his poems.

-ROL

TRAYLEN’S POETRY

I’ve recently begun reading Philip Traylen’s work on Substack. When he asked, in his column, if anyone would like to review his book of poetry, I said I was game.

Some Substack writers have a style, and I think Traylen has it too, of writing tangentially. It’s a Walter Benjamin conceit, I think, where the flow of words and ideas supersedes a straight-jacket linear argument. It calls on a novel way of reading, a novel way of engagement. I wondered how Traylen would fare under the tighter constraints of a poetical model.

This undertaking is strange, like walking into a theatre, unaware of what the play you’re about to see is about, who the playwright and director are. I have only, so far, read a handful of Traylen’s columns, and wondered at the agility of his prose, his mind.

Under her Adidases and Other Poems is a collection of fifty-seven poems. The cleverness, I expected; the adroitness with language, too. Of course, I say. But there’s a hesitation here I haven’t seen (or maybe I’ve just missed it) in Traylen’s prose work. I think it’s a respect for the form: someone who knows, bodily knows, how lucky he’s been to be picked for the team and allowed to play.

So, this will have to stand as both a review of the poetry and an introduction to Philip Traylen, the poet.

I’ve read so many modern books of poetry now that are on worthy themes — death, cancer, motherhood; a mother battling with cancer who fears dying — that it’s a delight to open a book of poems, or, in this case, swipe a page, and find…playfulness.

A lot of the poems are story-driven but they’re not beset by the tic-tac-toe structure that narrative fiction builds on (though one of my favourite writers, Philip Roth, often begins with a tight premise, a tight story structure and then squanders it away, like a billionaire, for the love of words and the muscle movement of sound).

In this collection, Traylen’s work is mostly what the poetry scholar Helen Vendler calls ‘First order poetry,’ which means that the work is highly immediate, narrative and feeling-based, and that it is in the first person. The first person, needn’t, of course, be the writer him/herself; it can be, as it often here is in this collection, a literary construct.

Let’s start with the humour.

In a poem titled ‘Rilke’, we go in expecting an eulogy to the great man. Instead, Traylen opens with:

The muse is a

dog, this dog, that

dog, basically any

dog. That’s my

theory.

And again, the same gag (but why not, if it works) in a poem titled, ‘Part One of the Odyssey by Homer’. It begins with:

It was only yesterday

That me and my dude

Nick were sitting around

near a local pond, sharing

fragments of conversation

kicking a ball this

way and that. Helen

is hot, I was saying.

I don’t want to roll out other poets but I feel an urge here so strong, I can’t resist. Under the weightage of his laurel, I think people often forget how funny Eliot is. Traylen’s humour is not loud, a cacophony of self-applause, nor mean. It’s just nice. It’s not a laughing at but a laughing with. And that’s hard, very hard to pull off.

And then, there are the in-jokes (in, that is, of our time) which run throughout. For instance, about the objectifying of women, and the the things that we, in giving attention to, validate as having worth.

The poem ‘Guinness Book of Records’ begins:

Guinness Book of Records

for the longest suicide

attempt versus an

apple in her

palm?

This reminds me of a mind-dulling YouTube video I watched. I can’t remember the video (thank God) but I remember one of the comments. Someone had written: “What are you going to do now: Blink?”

The ‘Guinness Book’ poem ends with:

...Lightning

At Easter — at that exact moment

someone was

born. Do you

Understand that?

The poem ‘Under her Adidases’ begins with ‘Beguiled by sadness,’ a line that should, I feel, be read softly, lingeringly. Its strangeness and its fittingness hold me. This must be an important poem for Traylen as it’s the signature of his title but I found myself unmoved by it. It feels as if he is here trying too hard to be significant and, in the trying, the poem collapses, not all the way, perhaps; just a little poof.

But the beauty of that first line still shines. This soft, gentle idea of beauty is found again in ‘Apartment Complexes’:

It’s good here, sea tending

To the colour of sky.

And here, in ‘Phenology I,’ a short poem which reads:

The Mongols did it best,

burned the world

but left your mum

spectacularly untouched,

naked at the lake, thinking

about the moon.

The idea that the mother has been left untouched builds a world of all the other women who’ve been raped. She sits naked at the lake. Was she deemed too old, her body too ugly, to be raped? Or has she, through survivor’s guilt, had a Lear moment, and rid herself of her clothes? Great trauma blanks us out and so the old woman sits, contemplating not the destruction of her land and her people, but contemplating, instead, the moon. It’s easy on the eye and on the mind.

And again and again: women and water and God, perhaps the only three things worth pausing for.

Water here runs, it flows, it bends its back, it’s what is stared at. I like the idea of a pilgrimage to something that is never still, never just one thing.

Water is, of course, transformative. The Baptist baptises and baptises even his cousin, Jesus Christ. People all over the world believe that water has memory and that, when it’s drunk, it will heal an ailing body.

Water aside, the other major encounters in this collection are with women and God.

The women sometimes fare alright and sometimes, less well. But they give us lines as powerful as this, in ‘War in China’:

The horses gone,

and of the men —

not a bone

left for her

to chew on.

And this, in ‘A New Theory’:

She thinks I don’t

know, or worse, knows

I do know and doesn’t mind,

or worse

a bit of both, she

can’t decide.

For God, at least, Traylen has a consistently benign eye. It’s so uncommon nowadays to hear/read of God as someone who can open the most inmost of doors; God as communion. But so many of the poets I love, Rilke, Hopkins, Donne, R.S. Thomas, Levertov, the Sufi and Christian mystical poets, have seen this quest, to see God’s face, as the ultimate quest. It’s refreshing to see God make a return to poetry, not stomping the ground as He comes, but shyly, almost.

In ‘Mesa’ Traylen writes:

Let the night be lesson

to all creatures, as it must

have been when it was early yet.

I like the Biblical sound of this, how fear must once have been felt in all its grandeur, and how we are now hollowed out, inured to not listening to and seeing what the fabric of our world would tell us.

And in ‘Pascal’s Manager’:

and the question of Jesus, which you solve

with flowers.

It’s that play of images again. Traylen calls up one image and it reminds us of another image. The question of Jesus was not solved with a garland of flowers on his head but a garland of thorns.

I read this collection in one go; not the way to read poetry, I know, and not the right way to read poetry that is not straight-lined — poetry that has a strict beginning, middle and end — but poetry which has, as this has, so many detours, so many rings to it, greater than Saturn, which makes me dizzy as I think of the subtle weave Traylen has built. I will be reading it again; but slowly this time.

As I read, I felt a moment of weakness, and succumbed. Someone who writes with such humour and so movingly about God has to be…I sent him an e-mail and said, ‘You’ve gotta be Irish.’ He didn’t, wisely, reply. He could just be aspirationally Irish, as I sometimes feel I am. It comes from liking the colour green.

I thought I’d gone off modern poetry and could only read those poets who’d been dead and buried long ago. But Kaveh Akbar and, now, Philip Traylen, have brought me back. In a future collection, I’d like to see, just for a moment, Traylen put the humour — which likely comes easily to him — aside, and just sing.

Though rooted in one tradition, song and written-word poetry work, I think, somewhat differently. In song, the pulse builds, the whole is greater than its parts. But in written-word poetry, there can be a meandering, and then a stray line will come home to rest and in that moment of rest, when lips curl and bodies curl, there is lightning.

As I said, I haven’t read much of Traylen’s prose. What I’ve read, I’ve admired. But this collection has a different tone to it altogether. The cleverness is there, but it’s stripped back, bare. I like the ringing quality of Traylen’s words, their fragility — the way he throws them up in the air and how, when down they fall, he gathers them up into new strange shapes. I look at them with wonder. Mira. Mirabilis.

It’s an ineffable quality. You read the words but it’s their sound that gives it this quality. It’s that idea that so fixed in Dostoevsky’s mind: the quality of a soul. That’s what good poetry, I feel, opens up. The possibility that is open to us all, to polish our souls.

Philip Traylen, whoever you are, take a bow.

Anita Mir is an academic and writer. Her novel was longlisted for the Royal Society of Literature’s Ondatjee Prize. She has been longlisted for the Bruntwood and Verity Bargate Prizes and received development support from the Old Vic. She studies mystical poetry.