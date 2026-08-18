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E. J. Lafond's avatar
E. J. Lafond
1h

Great review. “Phenology I” is breathtaking.

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
1h

Psalm 104 is the Rosh Chodesh psalm and presumably was written down when it was "early yet" certainly before electric lights but the relevant passage is: "You make darkness and it is night, in which every forest beast stirs. The young lions rise after their prey, and to seek their food from God. The sun rises and they are gathered in, and in their dens they crouch. Man goes forth to his work, and to his labor until evening." (Artscroll) The night may be a place for humans to stay at home but it is the natural domain of many other creatures. Also remember that the Exodus was at night about which Aviva Zornberg in "The Particulars of Rapture" has many words.

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