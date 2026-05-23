Dear Republic,

One feature of The Republic of Letters is that we have a few writers who have shared — often with unbelievable vulnerability — many different corners of their lives. Michelle Ma has written about college graduation, her time in a halfway house, and her experiences of incest and rape. Here she writes about her many years living in a project.

And please do join our Substack Live at 11am EST tomorrow as we talk with the great Tessa Hadley.

-ROL

TWELVE YEARS IN A PROJECT

All I had was a subsidy for an apartment building that would take it, I got two names, the Minnesota Building on Cedar and 4th and the nearby commerce building. I was shocked when I was buzzed in the Minnesota Building, it was a classical art deco, recently transformed from law offices to subsidized apartments. I had learned in Sociology about projects, I could list off a few: Cabrini-Green, Marcy Houses, Jordan Downs. The theme was corruption, mismanagement and urban horror stories.

I looked around, the floors were marble, it looked beautiful. When I met the management there was a classy old woman who gave me the tour. She was gracious like an elite woman from the South. My heart rose, I could not believe I could live in such a beautiful building. I clutched my letter, they read it, and announced I could live in apartment 515 with a stone floor dating to 1920, granite countertops, and a marble bath.

Just before this I had been living in a modern building with carpet that a dog I had bought shit and pissed on. I owed them money, my mom helped me clean and pack up before I left but once the property manager saw the damaged carpet she sent a debt collector after me. The debt collector screamed at me and threatened me with no easy language that I had to pay my debt or would never rent again. I grabbed my credit card and quickly paid the $500. So there I was, about to sign a lease, my subsidy paid most of my rent, and even the down payment.

I felt proud, I felt independent, my social workers moved in some furniture for me and my parents a mattress and desk. I didn’t know this but as a size 8 I was quite pretty, all my neighbors immediately liked me, it felt like home. In the elevator people would talk to me, some women offered to make me spaghetti, we were a community. I would sit at my desk and write short fiction or read books I had checked out. Back then downtown St Paul had a Udon/Soba place, an artistic coffee shop and much, much, more.

I loved exploring around, I was thrifty and frequently had enough saved to go out to eat. One time I wore platform heels and a Hispanic guy chased me down for my number. I rarely took photos and no one in my building hit on me. Some guys treated me almost like I was their little sister and looked out for me.

I moved my cat, Athena, in. Then soon purchased another cat, Alisabeth. At first I just focused on finishing up college. Then after that my days were positioned around the duties of mental illness. I worked from time to time and always did really well but was too afraid to say I heard voices. That I’d stand stoically trying to do my best while a whirl of demonic sounding voices swirled around me until I wanted to fall on the floor and collapse. I was in and out of the hospital.

The apartment stayed safe for a long time, it stayed clean. The floors shown and the elevator actually worked. Then around COVID things got worse, new residents were quickly packed in, expectations changed. Once I got stuck in the elevator by myself. I got so panicked I had trouble breathing, against the art deco shell of this lovely place I suffered extremely from mental illness symptoms and never found relief.

Yet returning home after a psych ward stay was always like a restrained dream. I would often spend ten minutes walking around my apartment as if I were reclaiming it. In my way I was still so proud of my home, I’d take photos, show friends, feel like I had won some kind of jackpot. Many of my neighbors felt the same way, yet around that time things started changing.

Makaila showed up around COVID. She was a very pretty brunette who quickly offered to let me borrow sugar should I need it. We became friends right away, she had some wild stories. Since they offered some market rate apartments two older woman but not elderly moved in. The three of us would try restaurants, go to bars, even during COVID, and just be generally happy. Makaila and Barbara would both leave their doors open for me. At this point, the guys never harassed, insulted, or degraded me. I did not know this but many were felons, one was a drug dealer.

Yet things did not really improve. The drug dealer everyone liked ended up committing suicide in his apartment. He had a German Shepherd puppy named Coco he loved. Perhaps doing business was pushing his limits, we were all very upset about it. We eulogized him as being a good drug dealer who made lots of money and never was “without money.” I often talked to the security guards posted along the skyway that was attached to the Minnesota Building. They knew the drug dealer too, we all found him to be so nice.

No one mentioned his funeral. There wasn’t a slapped-on photo of him with talk of his funeral. Yet we mourned him. We never thought of him as being a criminal, certainly not a hardened one, he was always well dressed and if he told me he worked at Verizon I would have believed him. Meanwhile Makaila would do my hair and as weird as this sounds she’d bathe in front of me and I’d sit there talking to her while she washed her hair and soaped up. Sometimes we’d sleep in the same bed and we’d try kissing each other but never felt the “heat” of the kiss though it was entirely pleasant.

Makaila I’d secretly give lots of food to because my mom took me shopping at Costco and let me buy whatever I wanted. I’d buy her veggie muffins and healthy stuff, she complained about her weight but at 5’9 she turned heads and walking around we’d feel like VIP. She met guys asking her out all the time, and I’d often come along, as they paid for our food. Often she’d fuck the guy and complain about how small their dicks were and tell me she jumped off during sex and would walk away since they had already paid for our dinner.

In the beginning she was with Michel a lot. She said when she fucked him it was like fucking the crypt keeper. She’d say, “it was kind of wild, I look at him and can’t believe my life lead to this.” He was a nice guy who worked in his own construction company and often took us out for good food. He met Makaila at a strip club and he offered the owner a ton of money to make her his girlfriend. She told me that she might be pregnant since they were fucking without condoms. “I might have to get another baby vacuumed out of me, I’ve done it seven times already.”

My friend Thomas thought she was trashy. I never thought that. She was my Makaila princess, she was this beautiful girl I passed on bulk food to, she was the one who made me smile. Barbara was a whole other galaxy, she seemed at first like an extremely hot grandmother. Yet I walked in on her cheating on her boyfriend who bought her Gucci sunglasses and she was giving a 19-year-old Mexican barista a hand job. She knew men, she knew hot men, no men with tiny dicks for her. Her guys were beautiful for the most part, especially when it was just a one night stand.

She had breast implants and had a girlish look, strangely. I got her foundation and that improved her appearance. I bought her cheap stuff from Anthropologie in XS. She would do motherly things like cook me dinner from her expensive skillet. She would be happy, friendly, horny as shit, and entertain the living daylights out of me. If they made a show called “The women of the Minnesota Building” it would have been hilarious. The montage of men clustering in Barbara’s apartment coupled with scenes of her boyfriend who was younger than her son showing up with luxury items and flowers would have betrayed the Victorian codes of femininity so much that people would laugh their heads off.

Gradually, those friendships wore thin. Makaila stopped taking her medication and Barbara bad mouthed me to a guy I was dating, James, whom I called “Jimmy John.” His father knew the place was a project and had a stomach-turning feeling every time he dropped him off to hang out and stay over. This guy was a waste of time, he couldn’t get through a very mediocre college. I met his friends and one said, “who can’t get into St Cloud.” Well, James was studying engineering and never finished, he took the same class over seven times! I was so embarrassed about what happened when I heard voices it was hard for me to find someone I thought so low about yet felt safe around that I could handle going into my voices nightmares.

Things changed, I didn’t go to Johns Hopkins, I wanted to stay in the projects. After working remotely for an investment bank known as Odeon Capital in NYC I knew finance full time was not for me. I’m not sure when things went bad. One day a tall, big, friendly black man showed up, I don’t remember his name but can picture his face so clearly. He had a long record and they were barely paying him but with hard work he was sure as hell getting paid soon after he arrived. He was hired since homeless people were playing musical apartments in our building. Pathetic men with no jobs were letting the girls in especially and fucking them, sometimes after a blowjob and I heard even during a blowjob a girl would be forced to pack up and go. Yes, some guys there were total assholes.

Michael was a short guy with dense eyes and he was a cripple. He asked me if I wanted to be his PCA for $15. He promised me easy money. He kept asking me if I would help him shower. I thought this would be like helping a nice, geriatric man shower. After he undressed he had a boner and then guided my hand to touch it, it was soapy, I wanted to vomit, I ran out of the apartment and told my social workers what happened. They told me I had been sexually assaulted but that since he was a vulnerable adult they couldn’t do a thing.

The St Paul police came, they politely asked him if he was “ok.” They went up to that bastard and said, “Hi Sir, are you ok?” He nodded. They said, “sorry to bother you.” Damn, if I knew being a cripple got me hand jobs and I was an ugly, charmless guy I’d probably be happy to be a cripple.

I made another friend, she hid in her apartment since she often heard voices all day long. She said her boyfriend, an amputee, gave her great sex and she basically lay around hearing voices and getting great sex. I will never forget her boyfriend stretching out his amputated arm and using it like furniture. He put a hat on the end and it stuck on it like a clothing post. I started laughing my ass off, he made great chili and she would go on and on about how he used to be a male stripper and had his dick turned into a sex toy.

Yes, the people in my apartment were colorful. Yes, they were nice. But things were getting far worse. Gangs of loitering high school students using drugs and tossing dice would appear every morning in the skyway connected to the Minnesota Building. I found out it has been condemned for years. I think someone started a fire or dropped a small bomb there too.

I spent some time in a treatment center for my mental illness. When I came back, all the flashy, friendly people had vanished. It totally looked like a ghetto. A girl was overheard by me telling an older man that she had many “clients” and was making good money. Johns started hanging around. Makaila had long moved out and her replacement sat at home all day munching on Doritos. She was not nice.

I got a new boyfriend, one night we heard a guy opening the door. He had wild eyes like he'd been using dangerous drugs and my boyfriend quickly shoved the door and called the police. The police were mostly pro-crime in St Paul and said they'd politely tell him to leave but would not arrest him. To this day that was the moment my heart broke. Someone I had talked to had come in to threaten or rape me. I had to move.

Structurally what happened was that Bonnie left. Bonnie knew everything that was happening and kept things from getting too bad. When we got careless, managers moved in people who were dangerous. That ruined the building. You could argue, a drug dealer lived there for years, wasn’t he dangerous? Well, I never thought so, neither did anybody else.

It’s still not that bad of a place to live, some people love it, others complain about roaches and an elevator that barely worked. Homeless people still are let in and give blowjobs and free sex to stay there overnight and take a shower. Chaos is barely hidden and falls from the top like bags of garbage.

I miss my old home. I still think about moving back and getting a new cat. I miss the constant entertainment. But I’m afraid of roaches and don’t miss the danger.

Since then I’ve rented from two luxury apartment buildings my parents paid for and found them much worse than the Minnesota Building. In the first one a maintenance guy hit on me and forced me to give him my number then started texting me. I showed it to management, they said some other girl had complained the same day. Bad management is universal and to be honest, people who have lived through crime are better at policing it than random people the apartment hurls in. What people often don’t say about the poor is how funny they can be and how much light they have. If I do live in an apartment it will probably be another project, easier on the wallet, and new stories of course would be waiting for me.

Looking back, yes, people started shitting and pissing on the stairwells. Yes, some people got so high they could kill a person and barely understand what happened. Yes, the St Paul police were called there so much they might as well have had an officer posted there. But I spent twelve years of my life there and I liked it there, there was community and we loved living in such a fancy building. Even though like a proud heiress, people would desecrate it with their feces that were cleaned from the sparkling floors every single day. I really did love that place, I modeled with a photographer in its elegant hallways, I explored the city with my friends, I still have photos of that place I sometimes nostalgically look at and think, “it was kind of like heaven.” Then I snap back into caution and think, “it was littered with feces, johns, and people on drugs, don’t go back.”

Michelle Ma is writing a book on Greek tragedy and working on her version of the "Great American Novel." She is working on photography as a model and as a photographer — Instagram here. Her recent book Strange Minds: Romanticism and Totality is available on Amazon. Here is her LiveJournal. Here is the Meetup group she runs. She lives in Minnesota.

Photograph provided by Michelle Ma.