Dear Republic,

Continuing the offense/transgression theme, and kicking off a series of pieces on teaching, we have the one and only Nicholas Rombes, of Mom's Novel fame.

-ROL

UNTEACHABLE FICTIONS

One of the strange dimensions of teaching fiction to undergrads at my university is that I don’t often teach what I like. Part of this has to do with different generational tastes. Part of it also has to do with the now-tiresome emphasis on the relationship between empathy and fiction: fiction as an empathy-generating machine. Part of it also relates the textures and folds of my particular place—Detroit, Michigan, the northern edges of the American Midwest. So I can’t really generalize as to why I’m not comfortable sharing some of the writers I love and who are what used to be called transgressive in a way that’s not made safe by some larger social good. Kathy Acker, William S. Burroughs, Dennis Cooper, Virginie Despentes, Ryu Murakami, Roberto Bolaño, the Brian Evenson of Dark Property and others.

During graduate school, my dissertation advisor, Carla, casually asked me once what drew me to Michel Foucault’s work on disciplinary violence—specifically his book Discipline and Punish, which begins with such an intricate, fleshy account of torture from 1757—as I was attempting to incorporate his ideas into my exploration of the strange, practically incoherent early American gothic novels by Charles Brockden Brown. I answered as best I could: that Foucault’s understanding of power and violence allowed me to view these novels in new ways. Then she posed another question that caught me off guard: “But have you ever considered that Foucault might actually have been attracted to power and violence?” I took this question to mean that Foucault’s examination of violence might have been more complex than mere critique, that it might have been, in fact, rooted in a fascination or even enchantment with the seductions of violence. Her question has rattled around in my brain ever since and now has infected the way I teach—or don’t teach—transgressive fiction: what if the way my discipline recuperates and steadies transgressive literature in the classroom does so at the expense of enchantment?

Last year I published a piece about Fernanda Melchor’s transgressive fiction, and a few comments questioned why I didn’t spell out what was good/worthy/valuable about transgressive fiction, comments I didn’t respond to because I thought it was obvious: Melchor’s formal experimentation with paragraphless, run-on, not quite stream-of-consciousness narration which pulls readers into the horrid vortex of her fictional world. Her fiction’s worthiness involves its inventiveness at the level of form and language. I think this falls into the realm of aesthetics, and this is why transgressive fiction is too difficult to teach. (I’m overstating this of course to make a larger point. It would be more accurate to say that transgressive fiction is more challenging to teach—and thus taught less frequently—than literature in the canon.) With the dethroning of the New Criticism in the late 1960s and early 1970s—which had paid close, almost exclusive attention to the internal workings of literature and its formal qualities of language—and the emergence of postmodern-era theory drawing from Marxist, feminist, post-structuralist, cultural studies and other forms of what are now broadly referred to as literary theory, the focus on aesthetics diminished, even went underground. No well-wrought urns here.

Instead, the governing questions in many undergrad literature classes today involve what we might broadly call ideology: what does x text (text!) reveal x about x? Does x text subvert or support x norms? How does x text normalize or call into question x and x? How is x text in conversation with x texts? I intend no snark or dismissiveness here. These ways of approaching literature are, in my experience and from the feedback from my students, immensely revealing and valuable, leading to robust and meaningful class discussion, and the questions above don’t capture, obviously, the full range of diverse approaches literature professors take in their classes. But they capture the general tenor of such classes.

There are so many reasons for this long turn away from aesthetics, not least of which is the question who is to decide what is pleasing and beautiful and what is not? a question which itself is tied up with the enormous cultural changes beginning in the 1960s. One person’s well-turned phrase is another person’s outrage. Since it’s risky, at best, to rely on Professorial Authority to make such claims (“I am your professor and I know, dammit, what books are aesthetically worthy and what books are not!”) and because the very foundation of aesthetics and taste itself are contested and perceived to exist and matter only in the floaty realms of the elites, questions about beauty, in the literature studies classroom, just don’t enter into the conversation in a robust and sustained way. When you teach literature that transgresses the norms in circulation at that moment—literature that might use language and invite scenarios that are completely fucking objectionable in every imaginable way, for instance—the easiest way to do so with the least friction possible is to frame it as representing, and illuminating, a certain moment in time, a moment that has (of course, thankfully) passed. This serves to reassure students that the professor is in no way endorsing the reading. Literature as social history. Literature as the preserved fly in amber.

And here lies the challenge of teaching transgressive fiction, especially transgressive fiction that does not openly suggest itself to be transgressive in order to offer some broader critique, such as a graphically sexual or violent scene in the service of a larger ethical, redemptive narrative arc. Absent this righteous framing, what we are left with—other than literature as social history—is attention to form, style, and language. This, for instance, from Virginie Despentes’s Vernon Subutext 1:

There’s a lot of sucky-fucky going on in the corners, it’s cosmic and it’s crass, just the way he likes it. Chicks can be dry when they’re blitzed on gutter glitter, so mind those foreskins, boys. He tweets this. Too bad for the guys who’ve been cut and whose pricks can’t feel anything. He could have any girl in this room tonight. That’s why they’re here, just seeing the size of the apartment gets them wet and they’re gagging to suck off any guy who can afford it.

The minds of a classroom pull together to read this as something more than what it is, the same sort of projected desire that prompted The Guardian, in their subheading beneath their headline, to call the book “a withering examination of France’s political polarization,” despite no evidence for this at all in their review. Another take, from The Southwest Review, suggests that “it seems like Despentes…is trying to make a point about masculinity in the twenty-first century, namely what it’s good for and what we should do about it.” Takes like these are head-scratchers; I’m hard pressed to find such recuperative, noble dimensions in the book. I may want to find them, but I can’t. And if I force myself, in the classroom, to impose some framing along the lines of this is a shocking novel but don’t worry it’s in the service of a critique of toxic masculinity, something we all agree should be exposed then I’m acting in bad faith. My students will dutifully not-find/find the non-moralizing subtext that I’m asking them to find.

What if we just accepted novels like Vernon Subutext or Fernanda Melchor’s Hurricane Season or Paradais as something along the lines of the art of transgression, with the emphasis being on art as opposed to social commentary? In Despentes’s novel, for instance, there are so many passages of fierce writing, of long sections of tightly focused close third-person narration, not “He thinks that girls can be dry when they’re blitzed” but “girls can be dry when they’re blitzed” as if the narrator himself is thinking this, rather than it being reported by via third person (“He thinks.”)

The caution about teaching transgressive fiction is not just down to a failure of nerve, or a by now clichéd worry about triggering the students (in my experience they are not easily triggered) but rather a deeper unease about just what the point of teaching literature is these days, an unease that’s related to larger questions about the role of the humanities in higher education today. Is art for “seeing evil,” as the philosopher Agnes Callard would have it? I want to quote, verbatim, a text I received from a member of the English Department recently: “Some of my students admitted to me that they are feeling hopeless and that my class content is exacerbating their despair. Do you have any short stories or novellas that 1) teach well and 2) are joyous, hopeful, or funny?” The hopelessness amongst many of our students is real, and not to be dismissed. We see it in their faces.

There is already so much evil around us; do we really need art to see it more clearly? I think we do, insomuch as art aestheticizes evil to the point where we can begin to get our heads around it in a way that psychology or sociology can’t. In his prescient 1935 essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction” Walter Benjamin claimed that mankind can now “experience its own destruction as an aesthetic pleasure of the first order.” Although he was speaking directly to fascism’s aestheticization of violence and war, his words foretold something beyond even what Guy Debord would call, in the 1960s, the “society of the spectacle.” Violence that is so everything everywhere all at once—assassinations filmed and dispersed in real time, live-streamed mass shootings, drone footage of boats and buildings and people being obliterated—that it’s not unreasonable to ask: why be afraid of introducing transgressive fiction to a roomful of students who have likely seen all this, and more? I wonder if the answer has something to do with the residual aura around art, a notion that its depictions of the red in tooth and claw of reality ought to be separated by something like a membrane.

The class at my university where this has the most bearing is a core curriculum class—English 2350: The Study of Fiction—which fulfils the “literary experiences” requirement, and whose catalog description reads:

Discussion and close analysis of several forms of fiction, designed to improve critical skills and increase understanding of the genre of fiction and its role as a cultural artifact. By the end of the semester, students should be conversant with the basic elements and terminology used in the study of fiction. In addition, upon completion of the course, students should have an awareness of a variety of critical perspectives.

I helped to write this and I think it does a pretty good job of capturing the essence of the class. What’s absent (which does not mean it’s not addressed in individual classes) is any language suggesting the “art” of fiction, the qualities that make it meaningful and seductive enough to be taught at a university. At some point, the discipline of English looked at itself in the mirror and blinked: thinking and writing and teaching about literature as art became embarrassing. The whole of the 1960s in fact mitigated against even considering such questions, since the American literary canon itself was largely invented by F.O. Mathiessen and other white men in the 1930s and 40s. Even saying such a thing sounds reductive, as if the very being-ness of Mathiessen’s complicated identity is enough not only to consign the literary canon to the dustbin of history, but perhaps even the idea of the canon itself. When the discipline became meta it lost its footing, and theory rushed in to save it, but theory is not art.

I saw this happen up close and personal during grad school in 1990, when I was a contributor to the revisionist Heath Anthology of American Literature, which was called, in some quarters, “further evidence of cultural degeneracy”. Although I wrote the introductions to the John Winthrop and Charles Brockden Brown selections (hardly canon-busting authors) my association with the anthology—and with my dissertation advisor, who was one of the general editors—brought me into close proximity with the most angry, corrosive, alarmist reactions to what was then called multiculturalism. The aftershocks of the literary canon wars of that era are evident in the English class course description cited above, which focuses on “critical perspectives.” There is no mention of art, aesthetics, or anything to do with how fiction can make us feel. The fact that literature can seduce us must be answered with a strong antidote: demystification.

But even if we wanted to, how to talk about feelings in unteachable fictions? How to walk with students through the dark thickets of transgressive fiction without having the violational force of content obliterate considerations of art? The literature-as-social-history possibility is embedded in the course description itself: fiction as a cultural artifact, something along the lines of “the graphic descriptions of sex in Kathy Acker’s Don Quixote are best understood in terms of their relation to the feminist anti-pornography crusades of the 1980s.” This brings me back to the Foucault anecdote from earlier. The imperatives of my time make it so that I want to transform transgressive fiction into some larger meaning, a meaning, for instance, having to do with its place in culture, or its place in some George Saunders-esque universe of redemption. This makes it safe for me to teach, deflecting attention away from the language itself (“the sucky-fucky going on in the corners” ) and onto some larger structure that feels safe. What if Foucault’s pages-long description of mid-eighteenth-century torture (“the flesh shall be torn from his breasts, arms, thighs and calves with red-hot pincers . . . and, on those places where the flesh will be torn away, poured molten lead, boiling oil, burning resin . . . and his body drawn and quartered by four horses”) is as much body horror as critique?

What if I don’t want to feel safe? What if I don’t want my students to feel safe? What if safety is a myth? What if I want them to enter into fictional worlds where the barriers they have erected to protect themselves do not apply and where we can tread water for a while in these dark alternate worlds, worlds not justified by some larger claim to empathy or value that develops our critical skills but rather a space where we can work to map our own new language to reconcile the unreconcilable idea of absolute beauty in ugliness?

Nick Rombes is the author of the novels The Absolution of Roberto Acestes Laing (Two Dollar Radio) and The Rachel Condition (CLASH Books), as well as one of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 series books on the first album by the Ramones. His work has appeared in The Believer, Oxford American, Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere.