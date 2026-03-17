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Steven Aoun's avatar
Steven Aoun
1h

A wonderful piece, and too eloquent or reasonable to critically engage with.

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Thomas McGonigle's avatar
Thomas McGonigle
14m

Give the kids the Naked Lunch by Burroughs … seems like teaching has become pathetic beyond one’s memory

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