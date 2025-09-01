Dear Republic,

I thought that everything that could be said about autofiction had already been said, but I was wrong. We have already claimed James Joyce for autofiction; now, surprisingly enough, Vladimir Nabokov turns out to be an autofictionist as well.

VLADIMIR NABOKOV WAS AN AUTOFICTIONIST

Autofiction has already peaked. Though the form is still around, it has ebbed from its height in the 2010s, when authors like Karl Ove Knausgaard, Rachel Cusk, Ben Lerner, Tao Lin, Sheila Heti, and Elif Batuman released celebrated books that hewed closely to the events and experiences of their lives.

In 2025, retrospective exploration of autofiction’s merits and limitations continues. Previous authors in this series have made compelling points about why we read and write autofiction, but one argument consistently emerges for why the genre is superior: it is capable of capturing real life in a way that plain old fiction, suspended in artifice away from the beating immediacy of human experience, cannot match. As

, Knausgaard, an emblematic author of the genre, turned to autofiction after struggling to get at the truth of his life in fiction. In order to channel “the utmost authenticity” he sought, he couldn’t write about “the relationship between a father and a son” — he had to “write about my dad and me.”

Personally, I love autofiction. I tend to read, as many people do, to make sense of my life — to gain unearned wisdom from these stories’ lessons. I recently read The Portrait of a Lady because I hoped it might illuminate something useful about navigating the passage from my early to late twenties and the burden of experience that comes with it. I worshipped

’s

with totemic zeal in college — and though I’ve since read Dostoyevsky’s

and enjoyed it as well, it is undeniable that for me, Batuman’s campus backdrop and earnest young female protagonist made her version more personally immediate. Autofiction, with its wholehearted commitment to capturing real life, makes it easier for readers like me to translate lessons to our lives.

The Idiot

If autofiction deals primarily with real life — with events, people, and characters that the authors have themselves experienced — its content is necessarily limited to reality (or, said differently, a reality plausible to the author). What’s been missing from the autofiction discussion, however, is an understanding of what the genre leaves on the table by retreating within the knowable territory of the self.

Autofiction is defined by two characteristics. The first is that the content pertains primarily to real life. The second is a consequence of the first: since the writer of the book is, well, the writer of the book, and since the book is about their life, the writing of the book “is inscribed in the book itself.” Basically, autofiction isn’t just about real life, but about real life as experienced by a writer seeking to process life through writing. (This is why, as

and others have pointed out, works of autofiction are also often

— stories of an artist’s coming of age. James Joyce’s

is somewhat of an antecedent to the genre, as

.) Autofiction, then, is a kind of defensive feint in which the writer acknowledges the inevitable contradictions that arise from wringing narrative from the miasma of life, implicating themselves for their own subjectivity.

künstlerroman

Vladimir Nabokov’s books have more in common with autofiction than might be expected. For one, Nabokov’s writerly philosophy and the ethos of autofiction both rest on a belief that writing is lying. In a famous essay adapted from his lectures, Nabokov states: “Literature is invention. Fiction is fiction.” However, while for autofiction, this is a troubling obstacle that must be circumvented, for Nabokov, it is the foundation of literature. He goes even further — stating that “To call a story a true story is an insult to both art and Truth.”

However, what makes comparing typical works by Nabokov with autofiction particularly interesting is that they share a core narrative technique. Autofiction responds to the falsehood of the novel by writing its creation into the book itself. A similar maneuver occurs in Nabokov’s best works — the narrators, shadowy figures that hover at the edges of the page, are also the books’ authors. If the appeal of autofiction is clarity, the appeal of Nabokov is unsettling ambiguity.

Lolita, Pale Fire, Ada, and Pnin are all voiced by narrators whose presence complicates and deepens the main thrust of the story. The perverse and repugnant Humbert Humbert of Lolita half-boasts and half-flagellates that he is but a “murderer” with “a fancy prose style.” Pale Fire’s Charles Kinbote writes a seeming commentary on the work of a fictional poet that veers into unstable discursion on his personal life. Ada appears at first as a manuscript written by Van Veen that later seems to be commented upon and revised by his lover, Ada, and another unnamed editor. And Pnin recounts the intensely sympathetic blunderings of the eponymous Russian professor — narrated by, as we discover in the closing chapters of the novel, Pnin’s romantic and professional rival, who ends up taking Pnin’s teaching position. These are more than just unreliable narrators: they’re narrators who call into question the reliability of every facet of the novel — even the reliability of the reader’s comprehension.

These books become dilemmas unto themselves. Our sympathies draw us into the universe of these stories, where our implication hinges on their made-upness. Humbert Humbert croons, unforgettably: “I need you, the reader, to imagine us, for we don't really exist if you don’t.”

In Pnin, the main character’s detractor is also his author. The ostensible portrait of Russian instructor Timofey Pnin is therefore a false one — though the reader struggles to see which pieces are false and which are true.

From the start of the novel, Pnin is mocked. His “great brown dome” of a head, his “amateurish and lighthearted” pedagogical style, and his airs of “coy secrecy” toward his puzzled students seem, at first, charming. But the narrator appears to take pleasure in cataloging Pnin’s “many shortcomings” as the slights pile up: his “still full of flaws” English, his body “less strong than his powerfully puffed-out chest might imply,” his belief that he is one way — “endowed with considerable manual and mechanical skill” — when he is really another: “inept with his hands to a rare degree.”

The narrator teases his relationship to Pnin throughout the novel. In an early section, for example, Pnin, waylaid by a series of travel mishaps, winds up stranded on a park bench in an unfamiliar town. While resting there, he is wracked with heart pain and feels he is dying. Here, though, the narrator intervenes:

“Was his seizure a heart attack? I doubt it. For the nonce, I am his physician, and let me repeat, I doubt it.”

The narrator takes on the authority of Pnin’s physician “for the nonce,” or for the moment, to undermine him, suggesting he might be prone to melodrama. While the narrator doubts Pnin, though, Nabokov invites us to doubt the narrator. Why his suspicious insistence on Pnin’s own fallibility — repeating his doubts twice? Why his baseless assumption of a physician’s expertise? This prism of aspersions is the crux of the novel’s intrigue. Is Pnin really such a sentimental fool? Is the narrator on his side, or not? What is his skin in the game? What is ours?

Elsewhere in the novel, the narrator juxtaposes Pnin’s ridiculousness and melancholia to bathetic effect — there is no poignant moment, no dignified action, that Pnin keeps for himself. A moment of desolate sadness emerges, only to be undercut by humor:

...he screwed onto the side of the desk a pencil sharpener — that highly satisfying, highly philosophical implement that goes ticonderoga-ticonderoga, feeding on the yellow finish and sweet wood, and ends up in a kind of soundlessly spinning ethereal void as we all must. He had other, even more ambitious plans, such as an armchair and a tall lamp.

At one point, it seems like Pnin himself begs for mercy. In a letter to a friend, he asks, “Why not leave their private sorrows to people? Is sorrow not, one only asks, the only thing in the world people really possess?” But no — the narrator makes Pnin’s sadness the reader’s own.

Humbert Humbert muses in Lolita: “What I had madly possessed was not she, but my own creation, another, fanciful Lolita — perhaps, more real than Lolita; overlapping, encasing her; floating between me and her, and having no will, no consciousness — indeed, no life of her own.”

These other, more “fanciful” characters might be thought of as the books themselves — for Lolita, Pnin, and Ada, the titles suggest they are one and the same. For Nabokov, who defined literature as the “shimmering go-between” connecting truth and fiction, the depictions of these characters, which “overlap” and “encase” them, might be more real than the characters themselves. Autofiction similarly blurs the line between fiction and reality in a manner that calls us to question the permeability of each. But autofiction points, ultimately, back out to the reality from which it was derived. Nabokov’s works pull us in the other direction.

Nabokov’s genius is to plant in the reader a yearning for a novel, and then a world, that is truer than the one with which we are seemingly presented. He untethers fiction from the world — or rather, he pulls back the curtain to reveal a glimpse of a fictitious world, untethered, behind ours. His novels tear rents in our world, beckoning “hidden versts of longing and terror” from the one beyond.

There is a famous Nabokov quote: “Though I personally would be satisfied to spend the whole of eternity gazing at a blue hill or a butterfly, I would feel the poorer if I accepted the idea of there not existing still more vivid means of knowing butterflies and hills.”

If literature is the search for a knowing that is deeper than sensory and intellectual knowledge, then writing and reading it requires something more artful than reproducing what exists before us — it requires a reach beyond.

Earlier in this series, Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly suggested that autofiction should attempt to “create a self-image that achieves universality… that anyone can access and understand.” This is as good a reason to read and write as any. But creating the sense of longing for that hidden knowledge that yet eludes our attempts to access and understand requires of the novel something beyond what can be distilled from the real — it requires the breath of mystery, of fiction.

Greta Dieck is a writer living in Washington DC. She writes the Substack Woodchips.

