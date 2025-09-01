The Republic of Letters

Daniel Solow
5d

> Autofiction responds to the falsehood of the novel by writing its creation into the book itself.

That self-awareness or "breaking the fourth wall" is really a hallmark of postmodernism, not autofiction. And Nabokov is clearly not an autofictionist, he is a postmodernist.

To me, autofiction is similar to what used to be called a roman a clef. The difference is that a roman a clef has plausible deniability: it is pretty close to autobiography but it doesn't acknowledge that. Autofiction is pretty close to autobiography and it acknowledges that. That acknowledgement or self-awareness is in some ways similar to postmodernism, but postmodernism is rarely so autobiographical.

Nabokov certainly draws from his own life (every writer does) but he is also very imaginative. Of Lolita, he said, "It was my most difficult book—the book that treated of a theme which was so distant, so remote, from my own emotional life that it gave me a special pleasure to use my combinational talent to make it real."

For Lolita to be autofiction, Nabokov would have to be a child molester. But child molestation was "a theme remote from his life." What is so annoying to me about autofiction is that it paints writers into a corner. They only write about themes that are literally present in their lives. They do not use their "combinational talent."

Udith Dematagoda
4d

One of the most plausible models for Pinin was Marc Szeftal, Nabokov's colleague at Cornell. Galya Diment wrote an entire book on the topic 'Pniniad: Vladimir Nabokov and Marc Szeftel.' Szeftal himself even noticed this and wasn't too pleased. There is something of Nabokov in Pnin as there is in many of his protagonists. Still, Pnin's great tragedy and the uniqueness of his character are the product of artistic invention and imagination, and only tangentially related to his own life. Every part of Nabokov's aesthetic ideology was opposed to auto-fiction as you understand it, and it was exactly the kind of writing that he abhorred. He was very explicit about this.

